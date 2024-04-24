A New Era of Growth: 2024 GAC International Global Distributor Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC has wrapped up its 2024 International Global Distributor Conference with resounding success. Themed "Quality Leads Our Way Forward," the event convened over 160 attendees from 41 countries and regions, setting the stage for strategic planning and collaborative innovation.

GAC GROUP achieved record-breaking production and sales exceeding 2.5 million units in 2023, a milestone for Chinese independent brands. With a remarkable YoY export surge of approximately 130% and strategic penetration into 39 countries and regions, GAC International has laid a robust groundwork for future growth ambitions. The conference saw senior leaders of the company delivering profound insights into the GAC's internationalization strategy, coupled with guidelines for the company's 2024 business blueprint.

President of GAC Group, Mr. Feng Xingya, delivered a keynote address that outlined the company's remarkable successes and emphasized the need to expand GAC's international presence through localized operations and collaborations. "GAC Group deeply recognizes that successful internationalization relies on localized management," said Feng. He called for a united effort to upgrade brand image, expand sales channels, and develop marketing innovation, to reinforce GAC's brand values across the globe.

The conference also featured a detailed exploration of GAC's forward-looking technologies and new models set to enter global markets. Mr. Wei Haigang, General Manager of GAC International, expressed optimism for the future. "We will work together with all our distributor partners to overcome industrial and macro environmental challenges, seize the opportunities for growth in Chinese auto exports, serve global customers with better products, and achieve stable and efficient growth," said Wei.

Mr. Zhang Fan, Vice President of GAC R&D Center, unveiled the company's cutting-edge advancements in electrification, connectivity, digitalization, and sharing, reinforcing GAC's reputation as a visionary automotive manufacturer.

The conference also served as a platform for distributor partners to share their successes, with representatives from the Philippines, Kuwait, and Nigeria spotlighting their strategic achievements and insights. Accolades and awards were bestowed upon teams and individuals for exceptional contributions throughout the previous year. These narratives serve as benchmarks of recognition and excellence for the broader GAC network as the company continues to expand its global footprint.

The 2024 GAC International Distributor Conference is a reflection of the many enduring partnerships forged amidst the pursuit of excellence. With a relentless focus on quality and innovation, GAC is poised to enhance its position through strategic internationalization and strong partnerships.

