A New Epoch in Fashion: Nanshan's Collaboration with Milan Redefines the Buying Landscape

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – The Shenzhen-Milan Bi-City Fashion Week launched on March 20 in Nanshan, Shenzhen, unveiling a curated lineup of fashion-forward events, including an intimate fashion salon, the much-anticipated Nanshan fashion parade, a groundbreaking cloud runway show, an elegantly themed fashion night, and a spectacular drone show. Running parallel to these festivities, the debut of the promotional short film "NANSHAN NEW LOOK" paid homage to Nanshan's sartorial culture. A centerpiece of the Fashion Week is the Shenzhen-Milan New Fashion Art Exhibition, held in Nanshan District's historical Nantou area April 14. The exhibition brings together nine of Nanshan's and Milan's up-and-coming fashion brands, among them, Italian couturiers VIA PIAVE 33, Meltin' Pot, Alessandro Enriquez, ALABAMA MUSE, FRANCESCA BELLAVITA alongside Nanshan's own sartorial innovators CHAU•RISING, PERMU, PANTTERFLY and Lynn Gong. The exhibit offered an array of style sensations, from the latest in prêt-à-porter to timeless classics, artisanal crafts, immersive art installations, and striking multimedia presentations.

Hosted in Nantou, an area with a profound historical narrative dating back nearly 1,700 years, the exhibition highlights Shenzhen's rich multicultural backdrop, now rejuvenated through thoughtful preservation efforts. Amidst the event, a pivotal memorandum of cooperation was signed by a Nanshan District government dignitary and Maria Rosa Azzolina, President of the Italy-China Institute. The agreement signifies a deepened commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties between Milan and Nanshan, underlining the global interconnectedness of the fashion industry.

On March 20th, the "cloud show" elevated Fashion Week to new heights at the international parlor of the SIC Super Headquarters Center, where Shenzhen's original designer brand, CHAU-RISING, unveiled its latest seasonal collection. The event highlighted the district's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation within the fashion sector.

The event sets in motion Nanshan's role in redefining the fashion landscape, heralding the launch of an ambitious plan to cultivate its original designer brands. This strategic move aims to invigorate the fashion buying economy, champion the rise of new independent labels, and propel China's independent original design industry into the global spotlight. With a solid foundation in place, the district is poised to become a magnet for international fashion brands, opening the doors for more emerging labels with the potential to make their mark on the domestic fashion scene.

