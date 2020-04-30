A New Doctoral Thesis in Alzheimer's Presented Today by AlzeCure Pharma and Karolinska Institutet

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (UN STO: ALZCUR) and Karolinska Intitutet have had a long-term collaboration in the CNS field, and their joint doctoral student Märta Dahlström is today defending her doctoral thesis at a public dissertation at Karolinska Institutet.

Märta Dahlström, PhD student and lead author, today at 09.30 CET presents her thesis with the title Drug Discovery targeting non-amyloid pathways in Alzheimer's disease.

The thesis, which was made possible by generous support from Swedish Brain Power, examines two different target mechanisms for conceivable drug development in Alzheimer's disease, one of which concerns Nerve Growth Factor (NGF). NGF is involved in several important biological processes, such as pain signaling, synaptic plasticity and cognition. The studies, which among other things have led to the discovery of a class of substances with potent effects in animals, have generated several manuscripts, a number of which have already been published in scientific journals.

"The thesis presented today is very interesting and highlights the importance of continued intensive development work to develop new effective treatments in the Alzheimer's field. This important indication area has major medical needs and new therapies will be a critical part of our future medical treatments, "said Maria Eriksdotter, principal advisor, dean and professor of geriatrics at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm.

AlzeCure intends to build on the results and collaboration with Karolinska Institutet to further strengthen the company's research within the NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless project platforms.

"AlzeCure has had a very productive collaboration with Karolinska Institutet for several years in this very exciting field, which now results in a thesis. These are important steps for AlzeCure Pharma in an area with great medical need," commented Pontus Forsell, co-supervisor and Head of Discovery at AlzeCure Pharma.

Link to the thesis via KI: https://openarchive.ki.se/xmlui/handle/10616/47046

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms within the Alzheimer area, NeuroRestore® and Alzstatin®. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates. A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research platform in the field of pain, Painless, with two projects, TrkA-NAM and VR1. FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, is the company's certified adviser. For further information, please visit our website at www.alzecurepharma.se

About Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 45 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD globally in 2018. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute.The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than 10 billion USD in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about 63 billion SEK yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

