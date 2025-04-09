A New Chapter for China's Fashion Industry: The 30th Fashion Source Shenzhen & AW25 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week Successfully Concluded

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 2, 2025, the 30th Fashion Source Shenzhen and AW25 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week concluded successfully at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. Spanning 40,000 square meters and bringing together over 800 exhibitors across eight themed sections, the event attracted nearly 40,000 industry professionals over three days. By fostering deep integration between the innovation and industry chains, it spotlighted the transformation of China's fashion sector from scale-driven growth to value-driven innovation.

With a strong focus on full supply chain synergy, the exhibition facilitated efficient collaboration between global brands and local manufacturers, empowering original design and propelling Chinese fashion from market followers to trendsetters. Through business matchmaking, technical collaboration, and trend-driven showcases, the exhibition provided a dynamic platform for cross-sector cooperation and commercial breakthroughs.

The event also emphasized sustainability and future-oriented innovation. From the forward-looking 26SS Fashion Source Knitting Trends and the interactive Urlib Selected Zone, to the "Fashion For Future" Sustainable Fashion Exploration Area, it offered a holistic vision of how materials, craftsmanship, and technology converge to shape the fashion industry of tomorrow.

AW25 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week, themed "Shape the New Origin," featured over 80 emerging designers and brands in an inspiring blend of runway shows and showrooms. Initiatives like the "Stellar Starter" program highlighted the growing integration of academic, industrial, and global resources to accelerate original design from concept to market.

The Fashion Source China Clothing Supply Chain Summit, themed "Zero-Based Mindset," introduced a dual-track platform featuring a main summit and the innovative sub-venue, MoFun Fabrics. The event brought together over 60 global pioneers to explore eight key dimensions: emerging brands, knitting innovation, cutting-edge technology, material revolution, sportswear trends, sustainable fashion, original design, and intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship. These forward-looking dialogues examined how technology, culture, and commerce converge to shape a resilient, future-ready fashion industry model.

Though the curtain has fallen, the journey continues. From June 25 to 27, Fashion Source Innovation • Shanghai will debut at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, leveraging the strength of East China to connect global resources. From November 19 to 21, the 31st Fashion Source Shenzhen and SS26 Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week will return to Shenzhen, joining global peers to explore the future of the fashion industry.