KASH, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9, the "Kash in Lights and Shadows" 2025 International Photography Exhibition opened in Kash. Through the lens, the event presents a true and multi-dimensional Kash by showcasing its natural beauty, contemporary development, and vibrant life, sharing Xinjiang's stories with the world.

A Multi-dimensional Kash Revealed: A Journey Through Lights and Shadows

This exhibition brings together fieldwork by 17 photographers from nine countries—China, the United Kingdom, Greece, South Africa, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan—along with 150 works (or sets of works) collected globally. Tracing a thematic thread of color, it presents vivid scenes of cultural continuity, urban development, social life, and ecological transformation in Kashi, Xinjiang.

Within the shifting light and shadow of this land, you witness the majestic sweep of mountains and rivers, the profound weight of history, and the remarkable story of deserts turning into oases. We see people living in unity and happiness, industries thriving, and the dreams and hopes shimmering in the eyes of the young. The ancient and the modern interlace; tradition moves in step with contemporary life; ethnic customs and open-minded inclusiveness mirror and enrich one another. This shared emotional resonance—beyond the boundaries of language—carries a warmth that is both real and deeply human.

Greek photographer Georgios Doupas shared his experiences, praising the rich and profound cultural heritage of Kash. On the edge of the Taklamakan Desert, he witnessed remarkable desertification control, noting that the dedication of the local people and government has made the impossible possible.

Hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and organized by the Information Office of Kash Prefectural Administrative Office and China International Publishing Center (CIPC), CICG, this exhibition, held at the Kash Museum, will run until after the 2026 Spring Festival.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847800/Video.mp4