A Love Letter To The Beatles - A Fan Film Made By Fans, For Fans, Across the Universe

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatles fans around the world are invited to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Fab Four with the release of A Love Letter To The Beatles, a heartfelt fan film created by filmmaker Simon Weitzman and produced by Liverpool West Productions. This cinematic tribute captures the spirit, passion, and community that The Beatles continue to inspire more than 60 years after they first changed music forever.

Described as "a film made by fans, for fans, across the universe," the project unites voices and performances from every corner of Beatles fandom. It showcases legendary figures and cultural icons, including Bob Harris OBE, Laurence Juber, Rod Davis, Julia Baird, Gary Evans, Andrew Edwards, Angie and Ruth McCartney, and many more.

Shot across iconic locations that defined the Beatles' story, A Love Letter To The Beatles features The Cavern Club, International Beatles Week, The Casbah Coffee Club, Strawberry Field, The Fest For Beatles Fans, and performances by The Quarrymen, The Bootleg Beatles, MonaLisa Twins, REO Brothers, Blac Rabbit, Dea Matrona, Chris McCarty, The Black Ties, The Fab Four, among others.

More than just a film, it is a collective expression of gratitude—an invitation to relive the music, memories, and magic that continues to connect generations.

"The Beatles belong to all of us. This film is a way of showing how their message of love, peace, and creativity still thrives today," said creator Simon Weitzman.

Release Details

Watch & Learn More

Watch the official trailer and discover more at LiverpoolWestProductions.com.

