A-LIGN becomes only top 3 3PAO with FedRAMP Authorized Audit Management Platform, A-SCEND

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, today announced that its audit management platform, A-SCEND, has achieved FedRAMP 20x Low authorization. This solidifies A-LIGN's position as a market leader, making it the top Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) with an audit management tool to be authorized for FedRAMP 20x Low.

Customers partnering with A-LIGN for FedRAMP 20x Low can now use the A-SCEND platform throughout their authorization process for a streamlined, technology-driven approach focused on automation and efficiency. By leveraging A-SCEND's AI-powered features, A-LIGN significantly reduces the manual effort for clients, enhancing the speed and efficiency with which they can become authorized. A-SCEND is designed to provide a seamless solution with partners that have developed 20x low authorized GRC and advisory solutions.

"We're excited to bring A-SCEND's capabilities to the federal space, making the FedRAMP 20x Low process more efficient for our customers." said Steve Simmons, Chief Operating Officer at A-LIGN. "A-SCEND is a powerful tool that helps our customers maximize audit efficiency as they pursue leading compliance standards like SOC 2 and ISO 27001. This is a critical achievement for A-LIGN as we continue to combine technology and expertise to deliver the highest-quality audit experience in the market."

A-LIGN customers that utilize A-SCEND for FedRAMP 20x Low authorization can realize benefits including:

AI-powered audit automation: Enhance efficiency by analyzing and matching files from other audits to FedRAMP 20x Low requirements using AI.

Enhance efficiency by analyzing and matching files from other audits to FedRAMP 20x Low requirements using AI. Streamlined collaboration: A-SCEND facilitates a structured, technology-driven workflow that reduces back-and-forth and ensures clarity in evidence validation.

A-SCEND facilitates a structured, technology-driven workflow that reduces back-and-forth and ensures clarity in evidence validation. Simplified processes: A-SCEND supports machine-readable evidence formats and exports final authorization packages in JSON, enabling seamless integration with other systems.

A-SCEND supports machine-readable evidence formats and exports final authorization packages in JSON, enabling seamless integration with other systems. Proven expertise: As a top 3PAO with an authorized audit management tool for FedRAMP 20x Low, A-LIGN delivers unmatched experience and technology to help organizations achieve their compliance goals.

"A-SCEND automates the end-to-end authorization process, from machine-readable evidence generation to AI-assisted validation," said Steven Ferretti, SVP of Engineering and Data Innovation at A-LIGN. "With our technology, organizations can reduce the preparation time and manual effort of achieving FedRAMP 20x Low."

To learn more about A-SCEND, visit a-lign.com/a-scend. For more about A-LIGN's FedRAMP capabilities, visit a-lign.com/service/fedramp.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading cybersecurity compliance partner, trusted by over 5,700 organizations worldwide to navigate the complexities of compliance, audit, and risk. With a tech-enabled delivery model and deep domain expertise, A-LIGN has completed more than 31,000 audits. It is the #1 issuer of SOC 2 reports and a top three FedRAMP assessor. Founded in 2009, A-LIGN delivers high-quality, efficient audits across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, CMMC, ISO 42001, PCI, and HITRUST. To learn more, visit: https://www.a-lign.com.

For media inquiries, email press@a-lign.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186337/A_LIGN_Logo_Primary_Black__1_Logo.jpg