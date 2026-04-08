A Legend Reborn: America Returns to Challenge for the Louis Vuitton 38th America's Cup

The United States holds a unique and dominant place in America's Cup history, having first won the trophy in 1851 and successfully defended it for 132 years, the longest winning streak in sporting history. Despite these deep ties, prior to the confirmation of American Racing Challenger Team USA, the 2027 edition was set to mark the first time the competition would take place without a U.S. team. The return of an American challenge reflects both the extraordinary legacy of the Cup and a renewed ambition for the United States to compete once again at the highest level of the sport.

American Racing Challenger Team USA will begin its challenge on the front foot, having acquired key America's Cup sailing assets from American Magic, including the AC75 yacht 'Patriot' and the team's two AC40 platforms. These resources will enable American Racing Challenger Team USA to take its place on the starting line for the 38th America's Cup in Naples in spring 2027.

American Racing Challenger Team USA and Sail Newport are also delighted to welcome US Sailing to the initiative. Together, the partners will work to strengthen pathways into the sport, with a shared commitment to supporting youth development and expanding opportunities for female sailors, ensuring a more inclusive and accessible future for American sailing.

Further details on the official team launch will be announced in due course, today's news represents a significant milestone for US-based sailing fans and America's Cup enthusiasts around the world.

The competition for the world's oldest trophy in international sport will unfold in the spring and summer of 2027 on the spectacular Bay of Naples in Italy, marking the first time the America's Cup will be held in the country.

Karel Komárek, Founder & Chairman, American Racing Challenger Team USA: "The America's Cup represents the pinnacle of sailing innovation, performance, and international competition. We are proud to bring an American contender back to the forefront of this historic event. This is a decision we have approached with great care and clear intent: we would only move forward with the right partners in place. Sail Newport's pedigree, and its commitment not only to elite competition but also to the grassroots development of American sailing and expanding access to the sport, made it an inspiring partner."

Chris Welch, Founder & Vice Chairman, American Racing Challenger Team USA: "This opportunity extends far beyond competition, it's about seizing a rare chance to help shape the opening chapter of a new era in America's Cup history. With extraordinary momentum building behind the Cup, Karel and I are proud to play a role in returning the world's most successful nation to this iconic stage, alongside some of America's most powerful and recognizable brands."

Ken Read, CEO, American Racing Challenger Team USA: "Having the opportunity to represent the United States once again in the America's Cup is a tremendous honor. We're under no illusion about the challenges ahead and we're fully focused on building a team that can win the Cup. We are looking forward to building a program that American sailors can be proud of and establishing a legacy that endures well into the future."

Grant Dalton, Chairman of America's Cup Partnership (ACP): "We are delighted to confirm Sail Newport, represented by American Racing Challenger Team USA as the American Challenger for the Louis Vuitton 38th America's Cup. The return of a strong US challenger is not only fantastic for the overall event and spirit of the competition but it's amazing for fans around the world."

David Blakey, Commodore of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS): "We are delighted to welcome a challenge from ARC Team USA, representing Sail Newport. Given the United States' remarkable history in the America's Cup and the caliber of the team they have brought together, they will be a formidable competitor and a strong addition to what is shaping up to be an exceptional and hard-fought contest."

Chris Long, President of Sail Newport: "In American Racing Challenger Team USA, we have found a partner that shares our mission and values, and one that can help bring Sail Newport's long-standing spirit and energy in the sport of sailing towards challenging for the 38th America's Cup. Sail Newport was founded when the America's Cup left Newport in 1983 to keep sailing strong and accessible. To now be part of the America's Cup at the highest level is incredibly meaningful for us. Our organization was built to open the sport to everyone, and that mission continues to guide everything we do today."

Notes to Editors

About Karel Komarek: Karel Komárek (b. 15 March 1969, Hodonín, Czech Republic) is a Czech entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He is the founder and Chairman of KKCG, an international investment group headquartered in Lucerne with a focus on innovation and responsible, sustainable growth, and with businesses spanning entertainment, energy, technology, real estate and maritime ventures.

Komárek is an active yachtsman, regularly competing at the highest level in international regattas, including the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup, Barcelona Maxi Yacht Regatta, and RORC Nelson's Cup Series, where his 100-foot racing yacht V has achieved multiple podium finishes.

About Chris Welch: Chris Welch is a sports entrepreneur, investor, and commercial dealmaker operating at the intersection of global sport, capital, and premium brands. A Co-Founder of the new American America's Cup team, American Racing Challenger Team USA, he has a proven track record of delivering high-value partnerships across elite sport.

Welch is recognised for structuring complex sponsorship and investment deals in motorsport, including numerous title collaborations involving McLaren Racing, Scuderia Ferrari, and Williams Racing. His experience spans multiple tiers of the ecosystem, from Formula One to Formula E, consistently unlocking commercial value across both established and emerging properties.

He has also played a key role in bridging sport, luxury, and capital markets, notably through a landmark collaboration between Sotheby's and McLaren Racing. Beyond motorsport, he is the founder of Run-To-Global and a founding investor in high-growth companies including Zilch Technologies Limited, with broader interests across technology and life sciences.

For further information, please visit: www.AmericanRacingChallenger.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951225/American_Racing_Challenger_Team_USA.jpg