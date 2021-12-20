A Hat Trick of Awards for Powell Software's New Intranet for Small Businesses

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Software has won three International awards in succession for its recently launched intranet for small businesses, Together .

Accessible from Microsoft Teams, Together came to market in the Autumn to help SMEs grappling with the myriad of challenges of working under the restrictions of the pandemic and a hybrid workplace. By uniting the intranet with Teams, the digital workplace platform provides a secure, all-in-one space, deployable in minutes, where workers can collaborate, no matter where they are, through a single simple, intuitive interface.

The one-stop-shop where workers can share documents, socialise on a Virtual Coffee Machine app, and seek support via the HR Hub, won gold in both the International Brilliance Awards for 'Innovative use in Technology in HR' and 'Brilliance in use of Technology in Internal Communications'.

The awards, which saw a record number of entries this year, recognises the best solutions in IC, human resources, marketing & PR, and in business worldwide, judged by an esteemed panel of experts, including from Deloitte, Diageo, and LinkedIn.

First place also went to Powell Software for Together in the Innovation in HR Technology Small-Mid Market EMEA award in this year's recent HRO Association awards.

Powell Software's Chief Product Officer, Matthieu Silbermann, said: "We're delighted to have won this award and to be recognised for our contribution to the industry during what has been a difficult 18 months for SMEs. Since 2015, we have been helping businesses large and small connect employees through our all-inclusive digital workplace tools, and the pandemic has, in particular, thrown up a complex of challenges for companies."

Because Together is integrated with Teams, the scalable solution can be instantly available to the entire organisation. Accessible from the Teams application, a browser or a mobile device, the employer's hub is always up-to-date and can be upgraded seamlessly to another version as needed. Together also leverages Microsoft's security to keep data safe.

Matthieu added: "Often hybrid workers are left feeling overwhelmed, drowning in a multitude of digital tools which also causes frustration among IT teams who have to install and manage them. SMEs, with limited resources and no dedicated IT or HR departments are then left battling with ineffective employee communications, information overload and poor productivity. To address this, we designed Together so no matter where employees are working – home, office or out in the field – dispersed teams come together to stay productive and engaged."

Powell Software is a global Digital Workplace platform, headquartered in France, with offices across Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Its mission is to help companies meet the challenges of the hybrid workplace while promoting inclusivity for employees with collaboration tools that are easily accessible to all.

