A Growing Reliance on Nickel Around the Globe Pushes Price to 11-Month High

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel is a vital element used for several applications such as manufacturing nickel steels, electroplating and superalloys. In addition, nickel is the most expensive material in electric vehicle batteries after cobalt and is also one of the most widely used outside of the battery industry. This week, the price of nickel reached an 11-month peak after Chinese economic data showed signs of recovery. Industrial production rates were above expectations, rising from 5.6% in August to 6.9% in September compared to the same months last year. According to a report by Mining.com, the strong numbers from China, which consumes more industrial metals than the rest of the world combined, also lifted nickel prices, which hit USD 15,815 a ton in London, the highest since November 2019. Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC: HTSC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), DSG Global Inc. (OTC: DSGT), American Battery Metals Corporation (OTC: ABML).

China is committed to invest in exploration and mining of nickel. Indonesia anticipates that investments in nickel processing, as well as petrochemicals, will double to USD 35 Billion by 2033, led by investors from China. Indonesia is a major nickel producer, and according to the report, the country plans to expand as a nickel processing hub, starting from steel, to extracting battery grade chemicals from the ore, and eventually producing batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and building EVs as well. The current generation of batteries used for EVs require large amounts of lithium and nickel, and of the two components, it is nickel that is more likely to be in short supply in the near future. "The outlook for lithium, according to a detailed analysis published last week of the metals market by Morgan Stanley, an investment bank, was for abundant supply and little evidence of a price increase, at least in the short term," Forbes reported.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC: HTSC) announced breaking news that, "its geology and mining consultancy firm, Prairie Fire Enterprises, now plans to complete a deep EM MAG survey on the mining claims of HTSC's wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc ("Fortune"). Drilling on the property is expected to commence within 90 days. Fortune continues to expedite this project due to the vast projected need for nickel globally for the ever-increasing battery sales to electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers.

HTSC management believes the battery metals sector will heat up along with the entire electric vehicle supply chain. Tesla has indicated that nickel is a significant material for Tesla's battery production plans, as the metal is a key component for the batteries of vehicles like the Tesla Semi and the Cybertruck. Fortune is using its resources to be ready to help supply factories around the globe.

The company would also like its shareholders to know that it is pursuing the acquisition of a nickel company in Europe. The opportunity is here at the right time as millions of EV cars are projected to be built at Tesla factories globally, and Fortune plans to supply an enormous amount of high-grade nickel to companies like Tesla.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.: Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as several entities: Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF. Fortune intends to become a player in the exploration and production of nickel, gold and other precious metals internationally. The company is focused primarily on nickel exploration as the battery metals are projected to explode in the coming years along with the EV market. The company's core mission is to supply the major nickel contracts awarded by the largest EV manufacturer in the world. ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, insulated concrete forms, and Gigahomes, from strategically designated vendors. Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions."

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced earlier this month that it has produced just over 145,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles. "Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles," Tesla indicated.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) reported earlier this month an update related to its ongoing search for the Company's future U.S. based assembly facility and engineering technical center. ElectraMeccanica has announced the remaining two finalists as Arizona and Tennessee. Within each finalist state, the Company has selected two finalist sites within the Phoenix, AZ metro area and the Nashville, TN region, respectively. Along with BDO, the Company is now conducting final site and proposal reviews before making a selection at the end of November 2020. "We have been very impressed with the locations and proposals we've reviewed and are looking forward to reaching an agreement that would mutually benefit both ElectraMeccanica as well as our future state and local partners," said Company CEO Paul Rivera. "When fully operational, our facility should contribute hundreds of jobs to the local economy as well as have a positive impact on the community at-large. We are excited to be a part of the catalyst for local and state initiatives to drive growth for the U.S. economy and the EV sector.

DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) and subsidiary automobile division Imperium Motor Corp., announced on October 5th, a strategic partnership with Skywell New Energy Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (Skywell) to exclusively market their electric vehicles to the North American Region. The first vehicle to be introduced will be the new ET5 SUV, announced on September 24, 2020 by DSG Global. "This second joint venture electric vehicle agreement with an established leader in the Electric Vehicle industry gives us more diversity of product. Skywell is already a leader in the electric bus market and we are working on some opportunities with them on these products as well. We hope to continue to align with some of the biggest and best companies in this industry," said Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors.

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB: ABML) announced on August 18th, that it has finalized the initial equipment orders for its first lithium-ion battery metals recycling plant. We have now finalized the orders for the equipment to enable the first phase of operations, and expect the staggered delivery of this process equipment over the next 4-6 months," stated, American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Melsert. "Correspondingly, we are proceeding with the steps to close on our secured land deal by September 15 and for the construction of the first phase of our internally designed production facility to be ready to receive equipment for installation in 4-6 months. The parallel efforts of the manufacturing of the custom process equipment and the construction of the processing facility will allow for minimum time and costs to enable first start-up of this first-of-kind integrated process."

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. For here to serve holding corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated three thousand dollars by meridian ventures.

