A Growing Number of Companies Adopt Cryptocurrency Solutions

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the crypto boom that occurred earlier this year, many companies and organizations have become noticeably more open to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Therefore, it is not surprising that ETFs with a focus on crypto and blockchain are doing so well. "Just over three years ago we launched the first actively-managed ETF focused on the dynamic market segment of blockchain-related stocks," said Amplify CEO Christian Magoon. "BLOK has provided investors with additional portfolio diversification through its unique portfolio makeup that includes the Bitcoin Investment Trust. Blockchain technology is primarily known for one application today: cryptocurrency." And just this week, Canada's first multi-cryptocurrency ETF, the Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF (ETC), which invests in both Bitcoin ETF (EBIT) and Ether ETF (ETHR), began trading under the ticker ETC on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)

While many industries and governments have become more open minded about digital currencies over the last several years, obstacles still remail. For instance, according to a report by Yahoo Finance, China continues with its crackdown on crypto mining. Nevertheless, since the clampdown by the Chinese government on crypto mining began, Bitcoin miners in China have begun looking to relocate their operations to U.S. states like Texas, South Dakota and Tennessee, The Washington Post reported.

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) transitioning to "BlockQuarry," pending name change, announced yesterday breaking news that, "the Company surpassed agreed upon milestones related to the performance of its common stock price and will therefore receive an additional 150 Bitmain S19 95TH/s miners from Minerset, a Delaware LLC, due to negotiated milestone clauses included in the asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") reached between the two companies in August.

These 150 miners are supplemental to the 400 miners already paid for and received as part of the original Agreement.

The Company leveraged its shares of Preferred B stock to purchase its initial tranche of 400 miners. As a part of the contract, ISW Holdings President and Chair, Alonzo Pierce, and Minerset Managing Member, Elias Fernandez Sanchez, negotiated a graduated milestone provision deeming that ISW Holdings would earn 75, 150, or 225 additional Bitmain S19 95TH/s miners based on the performance of the Company's common stock at or above $2, $3, or $4, respectively.

The Company has now triggered two of those milestones and looks forward to the opportunity to reach the next – the stock price for common shares of ISWH closed at $3.44 on Monday after hitting a 52-week intraday high of $3.78 during the session.

'This contract was a win for both companies: We didn't have to part with $3.8 million in cash and Minerset was able to quickly move its inventory,' noted Pierce. 'With the appreciation of our stock price, both companies have already been amply rewarded for this partnership.'

Upon delivery, the miners will be prepped and deployed in POD5 units at the Company's Pennsylvania mining project.

'In addition to being a surprise reward for our shareholders on the asset side, this new tranche of miners will drive significant further bottom line performance gains over coming quarters,' added Pierce. "We also continue to work with FINRA on our name and symbol change, which is our first step of many on our way toward a NASDAQ listing.'"

For more information visit: www.blockquarry.io

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) announced last week that it has entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement and certain other auxiliary agreements (the "Agreements") with Viking Data Centers, LLC ("Viking Data Centers") to jointly invest in the development of a cryptocurrency mining data center space in Ohio (the "Ohio Mining Site") with access to power capacity of up to 85 megawatts ("MW"). Development of the Ohio Mining Site is currently expected to be fully completed in February 2022. As part of its growth strategy, BIT Mining has been executing a robust plan to invest in, acquire and develop high-quality mining resources around the world. The Company has shipped 1,016 mining machines to the United States as of the date of this press release. Going forward, the Company plans to further strengthen its expansion efforts and accelerate its global development.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) announced back in September a Bitcoin production and operations update. The Company reported that it has mined 354 new Bitcoin during August 2021. The Company is currently mining approximately 10 Bitcoin each day, and deposited 2,028 Bitcoin into custody through September 1, 2021, representing approximately 96% of the Company's Bitcoin production this year and valued at approximately US$101.4 million based on a Bitcoin price of US$50,000. "As we execute on our expansion plans, we are excited to surpass 2 Exahash per second in the coming months and continue to add most of our mined Bitcoin to treasury at an even faster rate than in the first half of 2021," commented Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As we work to execute on our growth targets, we are aggressively pursuing opportunities to add new infrastructure to support our equipment acquisitions and look forward to reporting on even greater infrastructure growth in the months ahead," added Mr. Grodzki.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) announced earlier in June its May production and operational updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin ("BTC") production for May 2021 and its latest miner delivery status. The Company plans to continue to provide monthly operational updates and unaudited production results through the end of 2021. These updates are intended to keep shareholders informed of Riot's mining production as it continues to deploy its expanding miner fleet. On May 26th, 2021, Riot announced it completed its previously announced acquisition of Whinstone U.S. ("Whinstone"). Whinstone's Bitcoin mining facility in Rockdale, TX is the largest Bitcoin mining facility in North America, as measured by its 300 MW in developed capacity. The Company announced its plans to immediately commence further development of additional capacity at Whinstone in order to rapidly bring the property to its current capacity of 750 MW. This expansion will be driven by Whinstone's industry leading development team of over 100 employees.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) announced this June that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. ("Gryphon"), a privately-held company focused on the mining of bitcoin using renewable energy. Upon completion of the merger, the Company will change its name to Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. The merged company will focus on expanding Gryphon's digital mining operations and utilize Sphere 3D's proprietary enterprise solutions to optimize Gryphon's processes. "Gryphon's future focus on mining using 100% renewable energy will set the bar for mining companies of the future. We have been engineering GPU-based converged systems for many years and are excited to leverage our experience to enhance the performance of Gryphon's operations. We believe the merger of the two companies provides an excellent opportunity to create meaningful value for our shareholders," said Peter Tassiopoulos, Sphere 3D's Chief Executive Officer.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For isw holdings inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars by meridian ventures. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com