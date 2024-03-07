A Global Milestone in Innovative Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

Suppression of pancreatic cancer and increased survival rates in animals implanted with human pancreatic cancer cells when treated with biologic agent BGX, a proprietary targeted therapy developed in-house by BioGate.

TAIPEI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGate Precision Medicine Corp., a member of Powerchip Group, held a press conference today to unveil an innovative breakthrough in pancreatic cancer drug development. Dr. Frank Huang, Chairman and CEO of BioGate, revealed that BioGate through in-house R&D has created a targeted therapy biologic, BGX. This was achieved by developing multi-platform technology combining biochemistry, immunology, and molecular biology. Studies of animals implanted with human pancreatic cancer cells confirm BGX's efficacy in inhibiting tumor growth and antiproliferation in metastasis, while extending survival rates. This achievement represents a major global milestone in pancreatic cancer treatment. BioGate also announced its plan to apply for TFDA Phase I clinical trials and to seek approval from the U.S. FDA, offering hope and improved care for pancreatic cancer patients in Taiwan region as well as worldwide.

Pancreatic cancer affects 500,000 people globally each year, with over 3,000 cases in Taiwan annually. It is difficult to diagnose early due to its inconspicuous initial symptoms, so most patients are diagnosed at advanced stages. According to the latest statistics from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer with distant metastasis is only 3.2%, making it the deadliest cancer. Current treatments primarily involve chemotherapy combinations, such as Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine. However, these treatments have significant side effects, including high hematological toxicity, anemia, leukemia, platelet reduction, nausea, peripheral neuropathy and anorexia. Sadly, most patients experience a survival period of only 6 to 8 months after diagnosis, highlighting the suboptimal treatment outcomes. In contrast, BioGate's targeted therapy biologic agent BGX, can block intracellular signal transmission to inhibit cell proliferation and spread in stage II to IV pancreatic cancer. In studies of animals implanted with human cancer cells, BGX successfully inhibited the growth and spread of pancreatic cancer cells and prolonged survival rates. Unlike chemotherapy, BGX is non-invasive and has very low toxicity, offering hope for improved quality of life and increased life expectancy for pancreatic cancer patients worldwide.

Looking forward, Dr. Huang revealed that BioGate's groundbreaking targeted therapy biologic agent BGX not only advances pancreatic cancer research, but also holds promise for treating other type of cancers such as lung, colorectal, esophageal, gallbladder, stomach, breast, and prostate cancers. BioGate will continue the research and development of new drugs for treating cancers and malignant diseases caused by cancers such as cachexia, thereby expanding the company's future potential. Dr. Huang emphasized BioGate's commitment to visionary breakthroughs and in-house innovation. Additionally, BioGate actively seeks strategic partnerships across industry, academia, and research sectors, collaborating with international pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop new drugs and conduct clinical trials. These efforts aim to explore international markets and enhance BioGate's operational capabilities and corporate value.

