A Giant Boost for Digital Accessibility, with Evinced's New Tools for Developers

Evinced digital accessibility expertise can now be embedded into coding environments. For the first time, developers with little or no accessibility training can be radically more confident that their code is accessible before it leaves their desk, with minimal or no extra work.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evinced , the leading software company powering accessible web and mobile development, today announced the launch of two game-changing resources for developers: Evinced MCP Tools , and Evinced Chatbot . Taken separately or together, these tools go a long way toward solving the problem of why websites and mobile apps are still largely inaccessible to people with disabilities.

Accessibility Benchmarking Results

Evinced MCP Tools

AI coding systems like Cursor and GitHub Copilot are growing at breakneck pace. Understandably so, because they enable a developer to simply ask for something to be built, and then watch while the system automatically builds it.

But when it comes to accessibility, these tools are far short of reliable, since the Large Language Models (LLMs) powering them are trained on inaccessible code and subject to hallucination.

That's why Evinced's extensive work building accessibility expertise and guardrails into LLMs is so important. This work is now available inside AI coding systems via its Model Context Protocol ("MCP") Tools. Evinced has built specific tools that allow AI coding systems to:

Plan. Enable the coding system to ask Evinced, in real-time, for advice about how to build the developer's request accessibly, before writing the first line of code.





Build. Advice from Evinced is specific to the developer's coding language and includes recommended code where appropriate.





Test. Once code is drafted, Evinced is automatically invoked to run a full accessibility analysis inside a programmatically-launched browser window, generating a custom, prioritized punch list of issues.





Fix. The AI coding system can then attempt fixes and run re-tests via Evinced until the code is #EvincedClear.

The entire process runs in minutes. And it requires no developer expertise about accessibility, or even extra work. In fact, it's substantially less work than traditional coding approaches.

Evinced Chatbot

Not every development organization is using AI coding tools yet, however. For these organizations, the Evinced Chatbot , along with the previously launched Evinced Unit Tester , is a powerful a11y.

For developers, Evinced Chatbot integrates directly into the VS Code development environment and can instantly provide answers about accessibility at the point of the cursor where developers are working. It's also powerful enough to review code and provide specific code fixes in the language of the developer's project. The developer can then review and adopt the changes with a click. Evinced Chatbot can also be easily and securely customized so that its answers reflect an organization's particular guidelines on accessibility. All with flexible, leading-edge SOC 2 Type 2 security, including multi-tenant, dedicated instance and private cloud deployment options.

Why It Works

Chatbots and MCP tools have existed before today. What makes the Evinced effort new, and so critical to solving the accessibility problem, is that for the first time, these kinds of tools work reliably when it comes to accessibility. And second, they require so little work from developers in order to get accessibility right.

In fall 2024's blind benchmark tests of the Evinced Chatbot, a panel of experts selected Evinced Chatbot answers as best three times as often as the leading general purpose LLM, ChatGPT 4.

In summer 2025, Evinced conducted benchmark tests with Cursor and a variety of the LLMs known for being best at coding problems (Sonnet, Gemini, etc.). In each test, the coding system was instructed to build one of 21 common web components. The result? Evinced performed 5X better.

"Since founding Evinced in 2018, we've been driven by a single mission: to stop accessibility issues from ever making it into the codebase," said Navin Thadani, co-founder and CEO of Evinced. "In the past, doing this for developers required a massive training effort, slow manual processes, or hard-to-use tools. Now, for the first time, a developer with little training in accessibility can turn the tables on the accessibility problem, and that's great news for everybody."

The launch of Evinced's MCP Tools underscores the company's position as the AI pioneer in digital accessibility. Evinced was the first to use AI to uncover new categories of accessibility defects that were previously only detectable through exhaustive manual testing. Today, with more than 100 engineers dedicated to building accessibility tools for customers, Evinced continues to lead the industry through AI innovation.

Developers and enterprises interested in adopting Evinced's MCP Tools or its AI-powered chatbot can learn more (and book a demo) at https://www.evinced.com/ .

About Evinced

Since launching in 2021, Evinced is the leading software for integrating accessibility into web and mobile development at the world's largest, most accessibility-committed companies. Evinced's powerful suite of tools enable a company's designers, developers and accessibility professionals to automatically prevent, detect, and track accessibility issues without slowing the company's time to market. Evinced is headquartered in California, with offices across the US, Europe, and Israel, and is backed by leading investors like Insight Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), BGV, Capital One Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and others.

