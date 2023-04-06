A Fully Restarted Canton Fair Attracts the Attention of the Middle East Market

GUANGZHOU, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair, Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, lately led a delegation to Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") to carry out the promotion of the China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair"), marking the first international promotion of the Fair since China's transition to optimizing epidemic prevention and control.

The promotion aims to showcase the new image of the Canton Fair, highlighting its seamless integration of both online and physical experiences. By doing so, it hopes to attract international buyers to participate in the Fair, which has garnered significant interest from relevant business circles in the Middle East.

The Middle East, an important market among the countries of the Belt and Road Initiative, has consistently been one of the main sources of the Canton Fair's buyers. Taking into account the unique characteristics of the local market, the delegation conducted an array of publicity and promotional activities, such as:

conducted special presentations in Kuwait and the UAE,

and the UAE, signed cooperation agreements with the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the LULU Group International from the UAE,

Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the LULU Group International from the UAE, reached out to the trade promotion departments of the three governments, as well as contacted the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other prominent business organizations,

Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other prominent business organizations, visited X-cite, LULU Group International and other major retail chain enterprises, as well as reunited with VIP Canton Fair customers such as Abuissa,

conducted research on the Kuwait International Fairground, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the Dubai World Trade Center, and other local convention and exhibition organizations,

met with renowned airline companies, such as Qatar airways, to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

The 133rd Canton Fair will fully resume physical exhibition and vigorously promote the highlights through a series of promotional activities, including putting into use of the expanded exhibition hall, scaling up the exhibition, and adding new exhibition areas related to particular themes, to attract local business circles.

In the future, China Foreign Trade Centre will maintain close contact with industrial and commercial organizations in the Middle East, emphasize customer service levels, improve customer satisfaction, utilize the Canton Fair as a platform for trade promotion, assist China and the Middle East in economic and trade exchanges, and promote the international cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

For latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

