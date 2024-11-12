Å Entelios Selects Hansen CIS to Support Expansion into Denmark Energy Market

Leading Electricity Retailer Entrusts Hansen to Power Growth in Denmark with Seamless Integration to the Danish Energy Data Hub

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries, is pleased to announce that Å Entelios, one of the Nordic region's largest B2B electricity retailers, has selected Hansen CIS to support its strategic expansion into the Danish market. Å Entelios has extended its trust in Hansen's customer billing and engagement capabilities to navigate Denmark's unique energy ecosystem requirements.

Crucial to Å Entelios's successful expansion is Hansen's ability to seamlessly integrate support for the Danish Energy Data Hub. This centralised platform collects, manages, and distributes energy-related data for all market participants. Hansen CIS will streamline crucial processes such as metering, billing, settlement, and reporting, ensuring Å Entelios's smooth entry and efficient operations within the Danish energy sector.

The joint project between Å Entelios and Hansen will focus on developing functionalities necessary to fully support Business Requirement Specification (BRS) processes for retail operations in the Danish market. By leveraging Hansen's proven solutions and deep expertise in energy market operations, Å Entelios is well-positioned to deliver enhanced services to its growing customer base in Denmark.

Åsne Taksrud, Chief Technology Officer at Å Entelios, commented: "Hansen has been a trusted partner, empowering us to grow our business effectively. This latest expansion into Denmark broadens our strong collaboration, spanning many years. We are delighted to have Hansen continue to partner with us as we grow our business in Denmark and beyond."

David Castree, President of Energy & Utilities Division at Hansen, commented: "We are proud of the trust that Å Entelios has shown by selecting the Hansen CIS solution to help them increase their market footprint in Denmark. This partnership reinforces Hansen's commitment to supporting energy retailers across Europe and enabling them to thrive in dynamic, data-driven markets."

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global software and services provider for the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Å Entelios

Å Entelios is one of the largest electricity companies in the Nordic region, and our mission is to assist public and private enterprises through the green transition. We are a part of Norway's leading power group, Å Energi, focusing on increasing renewable energy production and developing better energy services.

