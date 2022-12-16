A "Dream Eclipse" at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives' Beach Bubble on Festive Season

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the UNESCO-protected Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll, Seaside Finolhu is a barefoot chic getaway that brings a playful twist on luxury. This national day long weekend which kick starts the festive season, grab your chance to enjoy a spectacular holiday and maximise your benefits with Finolhu's 25 percent discount. This offer is valid from 24 November 2022 to 10 January 2023.

Finolhu 2022 Two Bedroom Water Villa Pool

Giving off a truly tropical vibe, Finolhu's villas offer the perfect blend of freshness, luxury, and privacy. Grand sundecks, indulgent infinity pools, and luxe amenities truly delight the senses. However, Finolhu is best known for its Beach Bubble, the first of its kind in all of the Maldives. Located in a secluded spot on Finolhu's signature powdery sandbanks, the Beach Bubble offers the perfect romantic stay and a once-in-a-lifetime 'Dream Eclipse' experience under the stars.

The Dream Eclipse Experience starts with a romantic dinner at sunset served by the personal Bubble Butler who will pick up the couple from their villa, and escort them to the Beach Bubble. He is also available on call until checkout the following morning.

After the indulgent romantic dinner enjoyed with a selection of fine wine, continue the evening by gazing at the moon on the telescope and the highlight of the Dream Eclipse Experience - an unforgettable night under the stars in your private Beach Bubble, a truly magical experience that will take you to the edge of infinity. Upon waking from this dreamlike reverie, a beautiful Maldivian sunrise provides the fantastical backdrop for breakfast right at the water's edge, after which guests will be personally greeted by and escorted back to the villa by the Bubble Butler.

For fairy-tale honeymoons, surprise proposals or unforgettable anniversary celebrations, Finolhu's Dream Eclipse is an unforgettable experience like no other.

To experience this one-night only adventure, a minimum booking of 3 nights at Finolhu is required. For more information about the Dream Eclipse Experience at Finolhu or to make a booking, go to https://www.finolhu.com or email stay@finolhu.mv

About Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with private pool) and four restaurants. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids' club, a wide choice of activities and world-famous entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Finolhu is a luxury island resort. "Finolhu", which is a direct translation of "sandbank" in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives www.finolhu.com

About Seaside Collection

The Seaside Hotels Chain was founded in 1969 by Theo Gerlach who set out with the idea of building hotels where he himself would love to spend time. This resulted in the growth of unique hotels where luxury is celebrated in an unobtrusive, casual way. Fifty years on, the brand now has eleven boutique properties, located in Germany, the Canary Islands and the Maldives. Each of the eleven four- and five-star hotels is characterised by its exclusive location, individual architecture, high-quality management, excellent gastronomy and passionate hospitality.

As of June 2019, Seaside Hotels began operating as the Seaside Collection. The new Seaside Collection brand image and seahorse emblem serve as a symbol of quality encapsulating the individuality of the hotels within the collection. Further information on both city and resort hotels can be found at www.seaside-collection.com

SOURCE Finolhu