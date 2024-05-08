A Connected and Sustainable Energy World - 17th Singapore International Energy Week

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) will be held from 21 – 25 October 2024. SIEW 2024 will focus on "A Connected and Sustainable Energy World", reflecting the urgency to modernise power grids, enhance regional interconnectivity, enable greater cross-border power trade, and expand green financing and carbon markets. International collaboration, joint investment, and R&D into low-carbon technologies like hydrogen and geothermal energy are pivotal for an effective and equitable energy transition.

SIEW 2024 will commence with the SIEW Summit comprising the SIEW Opening Keynote Address, Leaders Dialogue, and Singapore Energy Summit, which will feature energy ministers, industry captains and leaders of international organisations. SIEW delegates can look forward to energy insights including growth opportunities in clean energy technologies, transition finance, and energy market innovation that can pave the way towards a decarbonised energy future.

"Strengthening regional connections, enabling seamless cross-border power trade, and expanding green financing, are essential for accelerating the energy transition. Deepening global cooperation through joint investments in low-carbon technologies and research will drive innovation and help us achieve a Connected and Sustainable Energy World." said Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of EMA.

Highlights at SIEW 2024

For the first time, Singapore and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will jointly organise the inaugural Singapore-IEA Ministerial Forum to discuss the opportunities and challenges for decarbonisation in Southeast Asia and beyond. The 4th Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Forum, themed Energy Transition: Towards Tripling of Renewables by 2030, will focus on unlocking and scaling pathways in our road to 2030.

In conjunction with SIEW 2024, SP Group will host the 25th edition of the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific (AESIEAP) CEO Conference from 21 to 23 October 2024 to discuss the theme of "Empowering the Energy Transition". Held biennially, the AESIEAP CEO Conference is a by-invitation meeting to engage the industry's top executives from over 60 member companies.

SIEW partner events include Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asian Downstream Summit (ADS), Asia LNG Market Conference and Future of the Grid. ACES will feature the Asia Carbon Summit focusing discussions on carbon markets and decarbonisation efforts in Asia. S&P Global will organise Commodity Insights' Future Energy Masterclasses on Hydrogen, Power & Renewables, Cleaner Energy and Carbon Markets. ADS will host an Ammonia and Carbon Capture Asia conference.

Delegates can register their interest at www.siew.gov.sg . Registration opens in July.

About SIEW

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is an official trademarked event by the Energy Market Authority (EMA). It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space. The 17th edition of SIEW will be held from the 21–25 October 2024 in Singapore.

About the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Through our work, EMA seeks to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth. Please visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.

