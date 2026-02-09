A BRAND NEW THEATRE EXPERIENCE; RADYATRO SHOW, COMES TO LONDON FROM ISTANBUL BY THEATRE AK'LA KARA

London audiences will have the opportunity to experience a distinctive and award-winning theatre format as Istanbul-based company Theatre Ak'la Kara presents "Radyatro Show: Around the World in 80 Days" at Shaw Theatre on 27 February at 7:30 PM.

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Jules Verne's classic novel Around the World in 80 Days, the production offers a highly original interpretation that combines live theatre with the techniques of radio drama. The result is a fast-paced, imaginative performance in which sound, movement, and storytelling take centre stage.

A BRAND NEW THEATRE EXPERIENCE FROM AK’LA KARA

Phileas Fogg, known for his punctuality, makes a bold bet that he can travel around the world in 80 days. Accompanied by his loyal servant Passepartout, he journeys across continents, facing many dangers and rescuing Aouda along the way. Although he seems to return to London one day late, the story ends with an unexpected twist.

Radyatro Show is distinguished by its live performance technique: five actors play over 40 characters while creating all dialogue, music, and sound effects on stage in real time. Using microphones, instruments, and everyday objects, like a vacuum cleaner, balloons, a steam iron, they transform simple items into vivid environments, letting the audience see how sound and story are built moment by moment.

"We invite London audiences to see - and hear - how entire world can be created with just five performers and their imagination. It's a celebration of live performance and the magic of sound." says Savas Ozdural, the format creator of this show.

Founded 15 years ago, Theatre Ak'la Kara is a Turkish theatre company recognized for innovative forms. Radyatro Show won five theatre awards in Türkiye using a world-first patented method.

Now performed in English, the London presentation marks the company's first appearance before UK audiences. Designed for viewers aged 7 to 70, the production appeals equally to theatre enthusiasts, families, and those interested in experimental performance formats.

More than a travel story, "Radyatro Show" is a theatrical exploration of time, imagination, and live creation—asking not how far one can go, but whether one can arrive in time.

