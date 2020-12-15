A boost for itelligence: NTT and SAP Deepen Strategic Global Relationship

"The close partnership between NTT and SAP has direct benefits for the accelerated digitization of the companies," reported Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. "As a globally leading consulting company for SAP solutions, itelligence brings its outstanding SAP expertise to bear within the NTT Group, supporting customers with the successful transformation of their digital business processes."

"SAP has a long successful partnership with itelligence," said Marc Rolfe, Head of Global Business Development and Partner Ecosystem. "SAP's renewed partnership with NTT accelerates the innovation journey SAP and itelligence have embarked on."

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions sets standards for SAP consulting companies in Germany. Only recently, as one of the globally leading SAP consulting companies, came top in a study involving over 100 SAP consultants in Germany. The study was conducted by the IMWF, a German institute for management and economic research, as well as the IT magazine Computerwoche. In the survey, companies were analyzed and rated in six categories: Product & Service, Profitability, Sustainability, Innovation, as well as Management Performance and Performance as an Employer. With the best result – 100 points out of a possible 100 – itelligence sets the industry standard.

itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

