A BLAST OF COLOUR: ARMIN STROM INTRODUCES THE TRIBUTE 1 WITH FUMÉ DIALS AND GUILLOCHÉ PLATES AT DUBAI WATCH WEEK

BIEL/BIENNE, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss luxury watchbrand Armin Strom's purest creation, the Tribute 1, receives a chromatic twist with 4 fumé dials limited to 10 pieces each. Featuring an in-house developed and manufactured manual-winding movement with a motor barrel on the guilloché dial plate, the Tribute 1 Fumé is a compelling mechanical masterpiece blending modernity with a touch of vintage.

A statement of simplicity, the Armin Strom way. The Tribute 1 is the independent manufacturer's unique take on the most fundamental of timekeepers, the three-hand watch. Perhaps the most essential expression of the art of watchmaking, every detail in the Tribute 1 is rendered meticulously to achieve a harmonious, integral and highly original piece like no other. Now, it takes on a more dramatic look with fumé dials in four striking hues, with guilloché dial plates by celebrated independent watchmaker Kari Voutilainen's dial atelier. The Tribute 1 Fumé is limited to 10 pieces each in ocean, slate, sky and burgundy dial colours.

Dramatic, intense and reflecting a multitude of tones, the fumé dial gives a new depth to the already three-dimensional Tribute 1. Its vignette effect, which has a distinctly 1970s vibe, creates a striking gradient of bright highlights at the centre of the dial that give way to shadowy contrast towards the outer edge. With a sunray-brushed finish on the metallic base, the dial is animated by light, which can bring out the different tonalities and shades of the four dials' colours. This spectacular effect is further heightened by the anthracite guilloché plate, which is handcrafted by celebrated independent watchmaker and close friend of the brand, Kari Voutilainen.

On the latest creation from the Armin Strom manufacture, Co-Founder and Master Watchmaker Claude Greisler shared: "The Tribute 1 is a twist on the classic dress watch – literally. From its slender 38 mm steel case with the crown unusually positioned at 2 o'clock, to the off-centred small dial displaying the hours, minutes and seconds, there's harmony in its asymmetry. Like all Armin Strom creations, there's something mechanical and quite ingenious to be admired from the dial side."

Held by an open finger-style bridge is the innovative "motor barrel". Prominently displayed, it is distinguished by an arbor that turns around the mainspring within the barrel itself, making it far more efficient than traditional constructions, while also conserving space. An impressive feat for a single mainspring barrel that offers 100 hours of power reserve. Showcasing Armin Strom's mastery of elaborate hand-finishing, the manual-winding calibre AMW21 is lavishly decorated throughout. It incorporates different decoration techniques to embellish its purest movement to date.

The finishing touch to the Tribute 1 Fumé is the velvety-soft and supple Grey Alcantara calf leather strap with white stitching.

With the Tribute 1 Fumé limited editions, Armin Strom offers a punchy and chromatic rendition of its alternative 3-hand dress watch.

Armin Strom is an independent watch company based in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland. Armin Strom timepieces offer a unique fusion of the Swiss-German horological tradition, avant-garde "transparent mechanics" and an unwavering commitment to horological innovation. The hallmark of the brand's low-volume, artisanal approach to watchmaking is its commitment to exposed dial-side movement mechanics, with every part hand-finished to the highest haute-horology standards.

