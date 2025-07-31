A $30 Billion Security Crisis: Why Investors Are Eyeing Quantum-Ready Platforms

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – According to a recent study commissioned by Google Cloud, 60% of director-level and above tech professionals say they don't have enough skilled personnel to analyze all the threat intelligence data their companies take in. Not only that, 61% say their teams are overwhelmed, and 59% said that the data is difficult to verify for validity and relevance. Add in the rapid rise of tech capabilities for hackers, including Agentic AI and quantum computing, it appears that the bulk of companies in the very near future are simply not ready for the threats to come. In fact, Keyfactor reports that nearly half of enterprises are unprepared for quantum cybersecurity threats. Now as U.S. Lawmakers are urging action on cybersecurity in the face of the quantum threats to come, the market is paying more attention to the companies that are developing the solutions to handle what's to come, with recent developments coming from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

Research and Markets predicts sales of post-quantum cryptography to have 41.47% annual growth and a market worth about US$17.7 billion by the end of the decade. Precedence Research goes beyond that time period, projecting the same market to hit nearly $30 billion by 2034.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has officially launched the new website for its QSE Group division—an overhaul designed to accelerate user acquisition and simplify quantum security adoption. Now live at www.qse.group, the redesigned site introduces AI-powered tools like the Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA), guiding users through their quantum risk exposure and helping them take immediate action to secure their data.

"This launch represents more than a visual update—it serves as a functional leap forward," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "We've created a seamless experience where visitors can understand the risks posed by quantum computing, evaluate their current exposure, and immediately take action to secure their data."

The site's architecture was built with conversion in mind: visitors are never more than three clicks from key touchpoints like subscription signup, free assessments, or direct contact. It's fully responsive across mobile and desktop, integrates with ongoing ad campaigns, and balances plain-language messaging for non-tech users with deep technical specs for decision-makers in healthcare, finance, and law.

Scope's flagship product, Quantum Security Entropy (QSE), is a cloud-based platform that embeds quantum-resilient encryption inside a zero-trust framework. QSE generates randomness from quantum processes, effectively neutralizing both traditional hacks and "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks aimed at future-proof data theft.

The new site rollout coincides with Scope Technologies' upcoming presence in August at DEF CON 33, where CTO Sean Prescott will speak on the emerging risks of quantum-powered malware in a session titled "Who Controls the Kill Switch of the Future?"

CEO Ted Carefoot will also be in Las Vegas for meetings with cybersecurity teams across public and private sectors. The presentation, held in collaboration with Malware Village, underscores how QSE's cloud storage and true entropy encryption directly address the rising threat of quantum-enabled exploits.

"This isn't just theoretical anymore," said Carefoot. "Quantum-powered adversaries in the near future will be able to bypass encryption, hijack sessions, and poison AI classifiers at a pace defenders have never seen. Our goal at DEF CON is to assist the security community understand these risks, and how they may impact their current cryptographic systems."

Earlier in July, Scope expanded its leadership bench with the hire of Andrew Knight, a former Microsoft and Electronic Arts executive, as Vice-President of Product. Knight's mandate is to fast-track the QSE road map and enhance product-market fit across industries vulnerable to evolving cyber threats. With nearly 20 years of experience in cloud-scale deployment and external ecosystem integration, Knight brings both technical and commercial acumen to Scope's next growth phase.

His arrival followed the June promotion of Carefoot to CEO. Previously the company's product lead, Carefoot helped shape QSE's HIPAA-aligned security posture and regulatory orientation. Analysts view the executive shuffle as a clear pivot from R&D toward commercialization, with an emphasis on compliance and enterprise-readiness.

"As Scope Technologies scales its business, having the right leadership at the intersection of technology, operations, and strategic partnerships is key," said Carefoot. "Andrew brings a rare combination of deep technical execution and commercial strategy honed across several sectors such as digital interactive media, procurement, and partner relationships. His leadership will be central as we evolve QSE's architecture and expand its adoption across enterprise security environments."

The company's QSE mobile app—expected to roll out for both iOS and Android—will extend post-quantum encryption and messaging tools to regulated users on the go, from law firms to medical clinics. Meanwhile, partnerships with World Cyber Health and international resellers such as COGITO (Asia-Pacific) and Coegi Cloud AB (Sweden) have opened access to over 40,000 institutional users.

Earlier this year, Scope completed a $2.8 million financing round led in part by strategic investor First Majestic Silver Corp., a former pilot customer. That capital is now fueling infrastructure scaling, partner channel growth, and QSE client onboarding worldwide.

By pairing post-quantum innovation with enterprise-ready UX, Scope is carving out its place among the next generation of cybersecurity vendors—those solving tomorrow's problems before today's defenses expire.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) has landed its biggest customer in five years, signing a multi-year deal worth "tens of millions" with a Tier-1 telecom operator in EMEA. The agreement bundles network intelligence, traffic control, and cybersecurity tools to protect both mobile and fixed lines.

"This is a major customer win for Allot, the largest in five years, and is pivotal in our journey as we continue to expand our security and network intelligence presence across EMEA" said Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot. "We are excited with this new partnership as we leverage our unique technological advantages and core expertise to support all customer requirements as we progress with our 'security-first' strategy."

The win widens Allot's regional reach and underlines growing demand for its security-first approach.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) recently partnered with imPAC Labs to deliver real-time, end-to-end protection for sensitive enterprise data across cloud environments. The integration gives organizations dynamic control over where data resides, who accesses it, and how it's secured, using automated classification, AI monitoring, and no-code policy enforcement.

"Security isn't just about visibility. It's about action," said Mike Mason, Global Alliances Director at Varonis. "The partnership enables joint customers to benefit from Varonis' automated outcomes and imPAC's cloud configuration controls to help ensure cloud environments remain secure."

The solution also enables continuous audit readiness, helping companies stay compliant with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is working with Swiss fintech provider Wecan to help banks and insurers prepare for the cybersecurity threats of the quantum era.

"Swiss banks and insurers operate at the highest global standards, and quantum technologies will help them stay there," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "Our partnership with Wecan ensures that the foundations of trust, privacy, and compliance are not only preserved but significantly strengthened in a post-quantum era."

Their joint effort combines SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptographic chips with Wecan's compliance infrastructure, creating secure digital ecosystems that meet emerging regulatory demands. The collaboration also supports tokenized identity and permission systems designed to future-proof financial data protections

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) recently announced that its Data Access Security product has achieved FedRAMP authorization, a key milestone for expanding its identity security cloud within the U.S. public sector. The platform helps federal agencies reduce data exposure by controlling and monitoring sensitive information across cloud environments.

"Data is a critical asset that federal agencies and their partners must rigorously protect, manage, and leverage to drive operational efficiency and public trust," said Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint. "With FedRAMP authorization for SailPoint Data Access Security, agencies now have access to our trusted, cloud-based solution to quickly discover, classify, and govern access to critical administrative, personal, financial, and operational information, enabling more secure, streamlined operations from a unified identity security platform."

With this approval, SailPoint reinforces its standing as a trusted provider of zero-trust identity governance for government organizations.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has teamed up with Abstract Security to deliver a new AI-driven integration that reduces noise and accelerates threat detection across enterprise networks.

"Security operations need to evolve as fast as threats do," said Ely Kahn, VP of Product Management at SentinelOne. "By uniting Abstract's real-time data precision with the autonomous power of our Singularity™ Platform, we're enabling enterprises to move at machine speed, turning mountains of data into actionable insights and delivering a new era of AI-driven cyber resilience."

The solution merges real-time data streaming with behavioral AI, allowing security teams to spot and act on real threats faster while simplifying their tech stack. It's designed for modern security operations centers looking to replace legacy SIEM tools with scalable, autonomous protection.

