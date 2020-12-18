9GAG PICKS: NAKED COMEDIAN AMONG BEST FORSAKEN WORLD FUNOFF MOMENTS

Together with the hottest creators including naked comedian Mr Uekusa, whose wacky Wings Out video literally pulled off over 1.7 million views, and makeup artist Annie Thomas, 9GAG received close to 300 video submissions from fans and gamers around the world, who battled it off on social media with their Wings Out Forsaken World moments using the customized filter.

Top 3 Forsaken World FunOff Moments:

Naked comedian Mr. Uekusa and his tricks – watch it now

Makeup artist Annie Thomas' complete transformation – watch it now

complete transformation – watch it now Alicja Nai and her mesmerizing wings drawing – watch it now

Over 50 million reach and close to 500,000 engagements were achieved during the two-week FunOff campaign, continuing 9GAG's mission to spread fun around the world.

On the heels of the success of Wings Out FunOff, 9GAG's collaboration with YOOZOO Games took off to another level with the Game Tester run, in which fans were invited to download Forsaken World: Gods and Demons, create and submit their virtual characters.

The 10 winners of the Game Tester were announced earlier on 9gag.com and the fantasy open-world MMORPG is now available for download.

Go fun the world!

About 9GAG

9GAG was founded in 2008 with one mission: make the world happier. Today, 9GAG is the global cross-platform entertainment network with 150 million audience around the world.

9GAG is ranked #1 in entertainment & gaming on social media globally, #1 in cross-platform video creation in the US, and the #6 most followed brand on Instagram in the world. We have 90 million social followers and distribute 2.2 billion social video views a month.

9GAG is backed by Freestyle Capital, True Ventures, First Round Capital, Greycroft Partners, 500 Startups, Y Combinator and a group of great angel investors in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388465/9GAG_YOUZU_release_visual__RGB__01.jpg

SOURCE 9GAG Limited