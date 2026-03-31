9fin raises $170M Series C at $1.3B valuation to scale AI platform for debt markets

HarbourVest leads round with participation from CPP Investments and earlier investors; total funding raised now exceeds $250 million

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin , the AI-native platform for global debt markets, has raised $170 million in Series C funding at a $1.3 billion valuation. The round was led by HarbourVest, with participation from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and earlier investors Redalpine, Highland Europe, Spark Capital, and Seedcamp.

The funding will accelerate development of 9fin's AI capabilities, expand its proprietary dataset, and support continued growth in the United States. The company has now raised more than $250 million to date.

At $145 trillion , debt capital markets are the largest asset class in the world, yet the technology supporting them still lags decades behind. As loan, bond, and private credit markets converge, getting better information faster is more important than ever. AI can help — but only when trained on reliable data, much of which remains trapped in data rooms, emails, and PDFs.

9fin centralizes this information and uses it to fuel next-generation AI technology, enabling credit professionals to identify, analyze, and act on opportunities within a single platform. These tools help clients win mandates, stay ahead of competitors, and save hours of manual research.

More than 300 leading banks, asset managers, law firms, and advisory firms rely on 9fin as their core platform for sourcing deals, analyzing risk, and monitoring global debt markets. Notably, CPP Investments was already a 9fin client before joining this round as an investor — a testament to the platform's value.

The company has delivered multiple consecutive years of 100% ARR growth, industry-leading retention, and even faster expansion in the United States.

"Debt markets are undergoing a profound transformation as AI reshapes how financial professionals work," said Michael Guiness, Principal at HarbourVest Partners. "9fin has built a powerful platform combining proprietary data with AI-driven workflows - exactly what we're looking for in next generation market leaders. We're excited to support the company as it scales globally."

Steven Hunter, CEO & Co-founder of 9fin, commented: "AI will redefine the credit markets, but only if it's powered by proprietary data and embedded into how professionals actually work. That's exactly what we've built at 9fin. We've scaled our product rapidly across geographies and asset classes to provide clients with unmatched breadth and depth of data in an AI-native platform. Our ultimate goal is to be the only platform credit professionals ever need. This capital gets us there even faster."

"We've followed 9fin closely over several years and have been consistently impressed by the team's execution and vision," said Houda Hamdouch, Principal at HarbourVest Partners. "The company's continued expansion across the credit ecosystem — from banks and asset managers to private credit platforms — underscores the strength of its product."

About 9fin

9fin is the AI-native platform for global debt markets. Founded by former J.P. Morgan banker Steven Hunter and Deutsche Bank engineer Hussam EL-Sheikh, the company combines data, analytics, and AI-powered workflows in a single platform, helping clients work smarter and faster to outperform their peers.

The company is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Hong Kong, and Belfast and teams across Latin America and Asia. For more information, visit 9fin.com .

About HarbourVest

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with over 43 years of experience and $150 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by our team of more than 1,200 employees, including more than 225 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. We partner strategically and plan our offerings innovatively to provide our clients with access, insight, and global opportunities.

Media contacts

Jessica Simpkin

jessica.simpkin@9fin.com

Shree Dhond/Katie Nerantzis

Dukas Linden Public Relations | 9fin@dlpr.com

For HarbourVest

Media@HarbourVest.com

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