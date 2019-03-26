8K Technology Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "8K Technology Market by Product (Television (OLED, LED-LCD, QD-LCD, Micro-LED), Monitor & Notebook, Professional Camera, Projector), End User (Consumer, Sports & Entertainment, Medical), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 8K Technology Market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 26.8 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 55.5%. Advancements in display technology, financial assistance by governments, and expansion of production capabilities for 8K UHD display panels; availability of various products for the creation and delivery of 8K content; and increased demand for larger-sized TVs with higher resolution are a few major factors driving the 8K technology market growth.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246430968

"Television segment to register highest CAGR in 8K technology market during forecast period"

The 8K technology market has been segmented on the basis of products into 4 categories: Televisions, projectors, professional cameras, and monitors and notebooks. Among these products, television is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall 8K technology market. Consumers are showing interest in large-screen TVs with better picture quality as they want theater-like experience at home. Hence, the market for 8K TVs is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. Enhanced picture quality and image depth, more vibrant and brighter colors, bigger screen, and high demand for smart TVs owing to their capability to allow users to install apps and pull content digitally from anywhere are among a few major factors that attract customers toward products based on this technology. However, owing to the limited content availability and high cost, 8K televisions are not offering significant value addition to early buyers compared to 4K televisions.

"Consumers segment to account for largest share of 8K technology market during forecast period"

The consumers segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The 8K resolution has a variety of applications for consumers. It can be used in TVs, cameras, projectors, and so on. Increasing demand for large-sized televisions by consumers for enhanced picture quality and image depth is the major factor driving the growth of the 8K technology market. Additionally, the sports & entertainment Industry is expected to hold the second-largest share of the 8K technology market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "8K Technology Market"

51 – Tables

35 – Figures

143 – Pages

"North America held largest share of 8K technology market in 2018"

The 8K technology market, by geography, has been broadly classified into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. In terms of value, North America held the largest share of the market in 2018. It is one of the leading regions and is expected to witness high growth in the 8K technology market in the coming years. North American companies are focusing on entering into partnership agreements to develop 8K products with collaborative efforts, as well as on increasing their expenditure in R&D, keeping in mind the potential of new technology. The US is the leading country in North America with high demand for 8K products including TVs, cameras, projectors, and monitors. Increasing demand for large-sized TVs with high resolution drives the 8K technology market growth in the country.

Request Sample Pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246430968

Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Red Digital Cinema (US), Dell Technologies (US), Leyard Optoelectronic (China), and Digital Projection (UK) are the major players in the 8K technology market.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Display Market by Product (Smartphone, Wearables, Television, Automotive, Signage), Technology (LCD, OLED (Flexible, Foldable, Rigid), Direct-View LED, Micro-LED), Panel Size (Micro, Small & Medium, Large), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

4K Technology Market by Product (TVs, Monitors, Digital Signage, Set-Top Boxes, Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Projectors, Cameras, and Blu-Ray Players) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/8k-technology-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets