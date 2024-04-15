89th CMEF in Shanghai Elevates Global Medical Device Trade to The Next Level

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 89th edition of the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) witnessed an impressive turnout of over 200,000 attendees from more than 150 countries. Prominent companies in the industry seized the opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge products and comprehensive solutions, covering every aspect of the industry chain. The exhibition served as a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and exploration, significantly boosting global medical device trade.

CMEF, over four decades, has grown into a multifaceted expo for the medical device industry, featuring innovation showcases, commercial trade, and knowledge exchange. It provides a key platform for launching and promoting advanced medical technologies and products.

This year, the exhibition featured nearly 5,000 renowned global enterprises with flagship products on display. Diverse categories were designed to explore emerging trends and prospects. Key categories include:

Medical Robotics : This year, it showcased multiple China's homegrown new products, including a four-arm robotic surgical system approved for clinical use in complex procedures covering the thoracic, abdominal, and pelvic regions.

: This year, it showcased multiple homegrown new products, including a four-arm robotic surgical system approved for clinical use in complex procedures covering the thoracic, abdominal, and pelvic regions. High-end Medical Devices : A variety of innovative equipment was on display. For example, the apex platform, equipped with technologies throughout the imaging chain, offers an effortless workflow model of efficiency to assist in handling imaging challenges.

: A variety of innovative equipment was on display. For example, the apex platform, equipped with technologies throughout the imaging chain, offers an effortless workflow model of efficiency to assist in handling imaging challenges. AI-enabled healthcare digitization: More companies are integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and machine learning, to provide healthcare diagnosis and treatment with deeper insights and intelligent decision support. For example, the Chest CT AI solution utilizes AI-powered assistance to analyze chest CT images, streamlining the process and enhancing the efficiency and diagnostic accuracy for doctors.

This year, CMEF kicked off on April 11th, coinciding with World Parkinson's Day and broadening new horizons in diagnosing and treating this disease. For example, Siemens unveiled their latest innovation, the MAGNETOM Cima.X. With Gemini Gradients featuring 2001 mT/m at 200 T/m/s, it delivers unparalleled whole-body performance. GE Healthcare also brought their high-end all-digital PET/CT product, which can improve photon collection efficiency by 60%, allowing clinical practitioners to obtain high-definition, low-dose images with ultra-high unit sensitivity. It aids in the early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and assessment of cognitive impairments.

In 2023, China's medical device sector saw a 9.34% average growth rate in trade, with exports growing by 8.21% and imports increasing by 10.79%. Import values of medical equipment and IVD products exceeded exports. On March 13th, the State Council officially launched a new round of large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-ins for consumer goods. The initiative emphasizes the need to encourage eligible medical institutions to accelerate the upgrading and transformation of medical equipment.

CMEF, as a global platform for trade cooperation, enables international exchanges, fostering cross-border trade, and supports multilateral collaborations in diverse sectors. It attracts participants from over 30 countries and regions, catalyzing technological and trade exchanges and supporting enterprises in accessing global markets. The upcoming exhibition is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen from October 12th to 15th, 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386204/processed_287905AF_C599_4019_942F_E9A976A2B1A3_ID_cb263944542c.jpg