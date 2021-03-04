888poker hosts WPTDeepStacks™ events

The events mark the first time 888poker's three networks will share liquidity and sync playing a major series. This will provide players an opportunity to take part in exciting poker action on the new 888poker platform with affordable buy-in's, high guaranteed prizes, and a shot at the prestigious WPTDeepStacks title.

All three series will take place from April 18-26 and include more than $3 million guaranteed prizes in total. WPTDS London Online, will see players compete for over $2 million in guaranteed prizes (with a $1m guaranteed main event), while WPTDS Iberia Online and WPTDS Italy Online will offer respective prizes of €400,000 and €350,000. Each network will feature 16 events and all 48 winners will receive a prestigious WPTDeepStacks trophy.

The WPTDS London Main event will be a multi-flight event with satellites & flights starting on March 5. Flights will be running daily from April 18 through April 25. Day 2 will be played on April 26 until a winner will be crowned. Players can buy-in to the WPTDS London Online main event for $1,050, while WPTDS Iberia and WPTDS Italy Main events will feature a single starting flight on April 25 with €125 buy-in and €150,000 guaranteed prize each.

Four streaming days are scheduled for the series across major streaming platforms and will feature commentary from David Tuchman, Nick Wealthall and Matt Savage.

888poker ambassadors and WPT® Champions Chris Moorman and Dominik Nitsche will be taking part in the festival along with 888poker full network of pros.

Guy Cohen, 888 SVP & Head of B2C, commented:

"We are delighted to partner with WPTDeepStacks to bring an exciting multi-network series to 888poker players this Spring. These events provide poker players in global markets a great chance to experience the exclusive and prestigious WPTDS' events online. As part of our "Made to Play" approach, players will enjoy the experience of playing our best in class product along with affordable buy-in's and big guarantees to enjoy the highest level of online poker offering."

Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour®, said:

"The World Poker Tour's online presence continues to grow and these three concurrent series mark further expansion of the WPTDeepStacks brand. WPTDeepStacks and 888poker are thrilled to partner online for this incredible series for the entire 888poker network" Hermance Blum, WPT VP Europe, added. "Players across all of 888poker networks can look forward to competing for a major title with all buy-in levels available."

