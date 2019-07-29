888casino Launches All New Casino Platform

As one of the pioneering online casinos in New Jersey, 888casino has established a solid reputation among players. With several successful years of operations to its credit, this fully regulated online casino has become a home favorite for Garden State players since its inception in 2015.

The upgraded website offers a transformative experience for players, with user-friendly navigation, feature-rich audio-visuals and an impressive portfolio of online casino games. The addition of 35 brand new slots titles to 888casino's offering boosts the range of quality online casino games for players.

Now, players at 888casino NJ can access a premium selection of slot machine games, live dealer games, table games and card games. Multiple online gaming suppliers have been added to the mix, including Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, SG Digital, IGT and others.

The upgraded technology at 888casino means that all the games load much faster and play out more reliably for players. The mobile-friendly experience at 888casino is ideal for iOS and Android players. upgrades, 888casino and its global portfolio boasts an impressive presence among players. Major international regulated mark

With the website ets including Sweden, Denmark, Italy and now the US get to showcase the most technologically-advanced gaming platform on the market.

Guy Cohen, SVP of B2C at 888casino, said, "We are proud of our technological edge in the gaming market. The latest version of our website guarantees a fully immersive player experience with cutting-edge functionality and an intelligent design. Players will certainly be impressed."

About 888 Holdings Plc:

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) is one of the world's most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers. 888's mission is to supply its customers with innovative and market-leading online gaming products, above all in a safe and secure environment.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997, providing to players and B2B partners an always innovative and world-class online gaming experience. At the heart of 888's business is its proprietary gaming technology and associated platforms.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests.

Find out more about 888 at https://corporate.888.com/

