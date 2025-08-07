7UP® Pink Lemonade Lifts The Nation's Spirit with a Splash of Pink

The solution may be simpler than expected. Not only does the study reveal that 9 in 10 Brits support colour being added to their local urban area as a way to boost public mood and visual appeal, it also uncovers pink as the colour that Gen Z respondents feel lifts their spirits the most.

Karen Haller, a renowned colour psychology expert and author, explains this phenomenon:

"Colour has the power to influence how we feel and behave, often without us even realising. We can feel like we're wrapped in a hug and emotionally supported with the softer pinks or to speak out and show up with the bolder pinks. It's this ability to span such a range of responses that makes pink such a powerful colour in shaping how we feel in a space."

Understanding the feel-good power of pink, 7UP® is launching its 'Pink Refresh Window' around the UK this August. These playful pink murals and pop-up sampling windows will appear in London, Liverpool, and Manchester and act as beacons of fizz and fun, offering complimentary, irresistibly refreshing 7UP® Pink Lemonade and exclusive merchandise, while stocks last. The 7UP® Pink Refresh Windows are here to help people feel 'fresher with pink'!

Come along to your nearest window at:

London: 7th and 8th August – Kachette, 347 Old St, London EC1V 9LP

Liverpool: 15th and 16th August – Liverpool One, College Lane

Manchester: 21st and 22nd August – at Spinningfields, Rose Street, Manchester M3 3AP

Karina Carrico, 7UP® Marketing Lead at 7UP® adds: "At 7UP®, we've always stood for crisp refreshment and uplifting moments. With 7UP® Pink Lemonade, we're fostering a new approach to bring bold flavour and bright colour into everyday life. Our 7UP® Pink Refresh Windows embody the brand's spirit - delivering not just refreshment, but a burst of delicious flavour that turns the ordinary into something extraordinary."

Available now(2) in Sainsbury's , rolling out to Tesco ASDA, Morrisons, Iceland, Ocado , Amazon, TikTok Shop, and convenience retailers nationwide throughout summer 2025.

To find out where your nearest 7UP® Pink Refresh Window is, follow @7upuk and visit www.7up.co.uk/products to learn more about the delicious new 7UP® Pink Lemonade.

For information, imagery or any questions please contact: Sophie@pangolinpr.com

Notes to Editors:

(1) The research was conducted by Censuswide with 2,000 nationally representative respondents between 30.06.2025 - 02.07.2025. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

(2) 7UP®Pink Lemonade offers a refreshing blend of classic lemon and lime, combined with the sweet and tangy flavour of raspberry, contains zero sugar and is low in calories. 7UP Pink Lemonade is available in a variety of convenient sizes to suit every refreshment need.

These costs are the recommended retail price:

330ml Plain Can – £0.85

330ml Price-Marked Can – £0.75

500ml Plain Bottle – £2.15

500ml Price-Marked Bottle – £1.30

Two-Litre Plain Bottle – £3.35

Eight-Can Multipack – £5.29

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746292/7UP_Pink_Refresh_Window.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746291/5450108/7UP_UK_Logo.jpg