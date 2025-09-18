7oceans: The New Alliance Driving Smarter Global M&A

AMSTERDAM and ZURICH, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of mergers and acquisitions just got stronger, smarter, and more connected. Today marks the launch of 7oceans - a new international alliance bringing together highly trusted and experienced M&A advisory firms across borders. Together, the members firms are better positioned to identify and approach suitable potential buyers and target companies. 7oceans leverages global insight and creates local impact. Making deals happen.

The founding members include Taurus Advisory (Germany), Provantage (UK), Adviso (France), Nash Advisory (Italy), Stepstone Corporate Finance+ (Netherlands), Ramus & Company (Switzerland), CKS Finance (Ireland). Each member firm within the alliance remains independent and continues to do business under its own trading name, while operating as a unified alliance. The alliance is continuously expanding, seeking ambitious firms across North America, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa to become part of 7oceans.

The founding members have completed hundreds of successful mid-market transactions across all sectors. What most distinguishes 7oceans is the combination of this proven experience with close-knit relationships across firms. Member firms already host weekly deal calls, have shared databases, joint pitches and bi-annual global conferences. Resulting in faster, smarter, and seamless cross-border transactions.

Visuals are available through this link: https://we.tl/t-In1OPpurdH