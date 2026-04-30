£7m investment backs StudentCrowd as PBSA sector demand for data intelligence intensifies

Most trusted PBSA data platform set to scale globally

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StudentCrowd has secured £7m in funding to further innovate its products and accelerate the international expansion of its student accommodation data and insights platform.

Led by YFM Equity Partners and backed by the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, through fund manager Mercia Ventures, the Series A funding round follows a first round in 2023. It will cement StudentCrowd's position as the definitive intelligence layer for the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector, and comes at a pivotal time.

StudentCrowd's Insights and Analysis Tool StudentCrowd's Review Platform

The sector is currently undergoing significant change as operators and investors navigate rising complexity in pricing, supply and demand dynamics and student expectations. Yet, in a market where a sub-optimal pricing decision or missed supply signal can cost millions, the sector can no longer afford to act on incomplete intelligence.

Founded by Paul Humphreys and Pete Sisson, StudentCrowd is the UK's leading student review platform and property data provider for purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), trusted by the largest 30 PBSA operators in the UK. The business combines 6 years of real-time operational and market data with verified student insight to support investors, operators, developers and advisers on pricing strategy, competitive benchmarking, market availability, letting incentives and asset-level decision-making.

Since launching its data platform, the company now covers 100% of the UK PBSA sector, tracking more than 770,000 beds and over 55,000 tenancy types, underpinned by 4.3 billion+ structured data points refreshed weekly. Alongside this, verified reviews have helped 14 million+ users choose the right higher education pathway while capturing valuable sentiment data to further strengthen the underlying dataset.

The investment will support the next phase of product development and commercial expansion. This includes scaling complete and granular PBSA inventory data across continental Europe, reflecting growing demand from UK-based clients already investing and operating in EU markets, and extending into adjacent living sectors such as Build to Rent (BTR) in response to requests from UK partners.

Additional innovation within the sector will see further development of the reservations functionality to help students move seamlessly from research to booking within a trusted environment.

Paul Humphreys, CEO and co-founder of StudentCrowd, said:

"Our mission has always been to bring transparency to the student accommodation market – both for the students and for the sector. On the student side, we want every student to be able to choose where they study and live with confidence, powered by authentic, verified reviews from people with real experience. On the industry side, we have built a dataset that gives operators, investors and advisers the independent, accurate data they need to make optimal decisions.

This funding enables us to invest in the platform to better support decision-making for the students and the sector. While researching mainland Europe and the US, we discovered similar challenges and are working with launch partners to expand the platform into these geographies. In the UK, we are further innovating the platform to enhance data-driven decision-making."

Oliver Wheatley, Investment Manager at YFM Equity Partners, said:

"Having tracked the business since 2021, what has really stood out to us is that Paul, Pete and the team consistently deliver on what they say they will do. They have built a genuinely impressive business on limited capital, and the quality of the product shows in the way customers talk about it and the impressive company metrics. The international expansion is not a speculative bet – existing customers are already pulling them into new markets, which tells you everything about the strength of the underlying proposition.

"We're excited to partner with the management team and Mercia to support the next chapter of that journey."

About StudentCrowd

StudentCrowd is the decision–making hub for higher education and the accommodation sector. Comprising two parts, it has supported over 14 million students to make higher–education and accommodation decisions and provides data and insights to the sector, serving investors, developers, operators, universities and property advisers. The platform curates one of the most comprehensive real–time datasets on the student housing market, with over 4.3 billion data points covering pricing, availability, rental incentives, property details, planning activity and verified student sentiment. Its insights are available across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, with further expansion across Europe and into the US planned.

Visit www.studentcrowd.com

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