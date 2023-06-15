$79.9 Million Price For 100-year Texas Legacy Ranch Holding Near San Antonio, Texas, Announced By Icon Global

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3,630-acre ranch, which contains elevations of over 1,800 ft. is located on the fringe of San Antonio, just northwest of the Scenic Loop Road. It is well positioned within the high-growth, northwestern San Antonio corridor to Boerne, as well as easily accessed via Austin. The property adjoins the large Rancho Sierra lands, owned by the General Land Office, as well as being contiguous to, or close by, other key investment, private, and development holdings.

With developments continuing on all sides, as well as the roads, access, and general advancements in all-around area connectivity opening up, the property not only offers continued options for idyllic private family recreational use minutes from downtown or across the state, but additional strategic investment and development centric possibilities in whole or part.

"Since first introducing Mt. Solitude Ranch to the marketplace in 2022, intentionally absent a public price, we have been engaged with a series of ongoing development interests and options, as well as having received several expressions of interest and overtures from private individuals," stated Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz.

"While the owners would love to find the next private generational stewards to enjoy the ranch, it is hard to ignore some of the development and conceptual interests that we've looked at. After reviewing some recent interactive modeling as well as fielding continued interest from the private sector, we have decided to advance the ball and publicly set the goalposts for all, by announcing a price point that is in line with the current market.

As commercial and residential metroplex development and connectivity continues its advance, the price will only go up accordingly while its inherent long-term investment value also continues to accrue," he said.

San Antonio's (Bexar County) population grew from 1.44 million people in 2020 to 1.48 million in 2023. Bexar County and its four adjoining counties comprise the ninth fastest-growing region in the country according to the US Census.

Icon Global | Mt. Solitude Ranch | photos

Icon Global | Mt. Solitude Ranch | video

Icon Global | Mt. Solitude Ranch | property page

About Icon Global

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712326/ICON_GLOBAL_GROUP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Icon Global Group