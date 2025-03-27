76% of Nordic Consumers Say Temu Strengthens Competition and Lowers Prices as It Marks Two Years in the Region

DUBLIN, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3 in 4 Nordic consumers say Temu is driving price transparency and competition in the region, with over one-third of respondents calling the impact significant, according to a new survey by Kantar Media.

The survey, supported by Temu, polled over 4,000 consumers across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, highlighting the platform's role in increasing access to affordable, quality products while offering consumers greater choice.

The main findings include:

Brand Awareness:

86% of Nordic consumers have either shopped on Temu or are familiar with the platform.

Affordability as a Key Advantage:

50% of respondents identified Temu's competitive pricing as its biggest strength.

Unique Product Selection:

65% of Nordic shoppers said they discovered items on Temu that are difficult to find elsewhere, with the sentiment strongest in Finland (73%).

Making Shopping More Accessible:

Over 50% of Nordic residents say they cannot buy all essential items within walking distance, and nearly 30% must drive to the nearest store, with Finland facing the biggest challenge—only 19% have a store within walking distance.

Bringing Unaffordable Products Within Reach:

43% of Finnish consumers say Temu makes previously unaffordable products accessible.

"We're honored that so many Nordic consumers have embraced Temu as a smarter way to shop," said a Temu spokesperson. "In a time when people are looking to make their money go further, we're proud to help make everyday essentials and unique finds more affordable and accessible. As we mark our second anniversary in the Nordics, we remain committed to delivering unbeatable value and expanding choices for consumers across the region."

Launched in the U.S. in September 2022, Temu has since expanded to over 90 markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

"There is no doubt that Temu is pushing prices downwards in the Nordic markets, making products less expensive for consumers just by their appearance," said Peter Nordgaard, supply chain expert and author of Supply Chain ABC 2025. "Temu is also part of a broader shift to online markets. We sometimes tend to forget that outside the bigger cities, consumers have to move distances to do their shopping. Temu is bringing the world of their products close to customers, no matter how far away from the city you live."

Since its European launch in April 2023, Temu has gained widespread popularity in the Nordics for its ultra-competitive prices. By connecting consumers directly with cost-efficient manufacturers, the platform eliminates middlemen and reduces costs.

The Kantar survey also asked respondents to rank their top reasons for choosing Temu. The four most-cited factors were competitive prices, a wide product selection, unique finds, and free shipping.

"Low price does not always equal poor quality. I believe some get it wrong here. It's often the exact same products available elsewhere, but without the middlemen. It's maybe not what you want to hear but it's often the truth," said Bengt Wessborg, a Stockholm-based e-commerce expert.

"The fact that 86% of consumers are aware of or have interacted with Temu in some way within a relatively short timeframe of its Nordic market entry is a significant indicator of rapid market penetration. Notably, awareness in Denmark is even higher at 88%," said Andre Veskimeister, logistics veteran and smart lockers expert.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651478/Photo_for_Nordic_Release__EN_only.jpg