750,000 naps logged later, parenting app Onoco opens external funding round to top up VC led investment

Founded in 2020, Onoco is a disruptive newcomer to the industry that's had significant impact since launch and been noted as one of the UK leaders in the digital transformation of healthcare. They are now opening funding through Seedrs, inviting investors to help power the future of parent-tech.

Currently providing baby tracking, development milestones and routine planning in one app, Onoco already has over 15,000 families registered; 700,000 feeding sessions logged; 750,000 naps tracked; and has seen the number of activities logged within the app growing 40% month on month.

Funds raised will help Onoco reach even more families and allow the development of further unique features such as Onoco AI.

Margaret Zablocka, founder and CEO of Onoco, comments: "This is a really exciting time to be launching with Seedrs. Not only have we doubled the number of daily active users so far in 2022, we have also been named one of the best apps for new mamas by a popular parenting website and have been featured as one of the startups leading disruption in digital health by a significant VC.

We're now developing a range of new features including nap prediction tools as inspired by our users and we're really looking forward to pushing Onoco to the next level."

For more information on Onoco and to register your interest in the future of parent-tech, visit: https://www.seedrs.com/onoco/coming-soon

*Investments of this nature carry risks to your capital. Please Invest Aware.

For more information on Onoco, please email:

Jessica Higham | jessica.higham@onoco.com

Onoco ( https://www.onoco.com/ )

At Onoco, we believe that everything you need as a parent should be at hand in one app – and one that's simple, safe and easy to share. Why? Because parenting is already hard enough.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771496/Onoco_App.jpg

SOURCE Onoco