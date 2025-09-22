723 New Yutong Buses to Modernize Urban Transport in Morocco

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global electric bus manufacturer, has held a grand ceremony at its electric bus production base for the first batch of 723 buses destined for Morocco On September 12. The event was attended by representatives from the Moroccan Ministry of Transport, Tractafric Motors Corporation General Manager Abdelali Ennaciri, CPO of Yutong Bus Di Bei, and representatives from multiple media outlets.

It is reported that the delivery of these vehicles is part of Morocco's urban transportation upgrade plan. They will be officially put into operation prior to the African International Football Tournament 2025, providing modern, reliable, and comfortable travel for both residents and tourists, while also serving international spectators and the event's core public transport needs.

Considering the high operational intensity during international football events in Africa, both parties jointly designed a comprehensive vehicle service support plan. A dedicated team of over 100 specialists was built to provide round-the-clock technical support on sites, ensuring safe and smooth vehicle operations throughout the events.

Morocco's Public Transport Authority aims to boost local bus manufacturing through bulk procurement. The project includes timely delivery of high-quality buses, establishing a complete parts supply chain, and providing maintenance technology along with driver training services. This delivery marks a substantial step in modernizing and developing Morocco's urban transportation, going beyond mere vehicle purchase.

During the project's initial phase, Yutong and Tractafric Motors Corporation formed a joint project team to conduct multiple on-site studies on Morocco's local operating conditions and introduced specialized upgrades: a vehicle lifespan designed for 20 years or 2 million kilometers, ensuring durability in high-temperature, high-humidity, or sandy conditions; and self-developed independent suspension front axles for a smaller turning radius, ideal for narrow streets in historic urban areas.

Yutong Bus is a globally leading bus manufacturer and the top Chinese brand exported to Africa, with cumulative sales in the African market exceeding 23,000 units. Tractafric Motors Corporation is a leading automotive dealer in Africa. At the delivery ceremony, both parties pledged to strengthen their collaboration in providing high-quality, locally-adapted products and services for Morocco, contributing to the improvement of public transportation in the region.

