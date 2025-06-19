70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 Launches Crowdfunding: The INDUSTRY'S FIRST 3-CHANNEL Dash Cam with 4K Front and Rear Recording

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 70mai, a leader in dash cam innovation, introduces the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800, the world's First 3-Channel Dash Cam with 4K Ultra HD Front and Rear Recording. Equipped with Dual Sony STARVIS 2 Technology, it captures Cinematic-level Clarity and accurately documents roadside details. Its front, rear, and interior cameras deliver comprehensive coverage, ensuring full-scope protection from highway driving to unmanned surveillance.

The 4K T800 integrates cutting-edge features for an extraordinary visual experience:

image

The MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ intelligently enhances key details through the Selective Image Processing , enabling the 4K T800 to identify and reinforce crucial elements such as license plates and road signs, from the golden haze of morning to the chaos of rush hour.

intelligently enhances key details through the , enabling the T800 to identify and reinforce crucial elements such as license plates and road signs, from the golden haze of morning to the chaos of rush hour. At night, 70mai Night Owl Vision™ enhances nighttime image quality and improves glare control. When human vision reaches its limits, the 4K T800 still captures all critical detail, even subtle pavement markings that stay vividly visible.

enhances nighttime image quality and improves glare control. When human vision reaches its limits, the T800 still captures all critical detail, even subtle pavement markings that stay vividly visible. Whether parking in a bright city or on a dark country road, the Industry-First technology 70mai Lumi Vision ensures clear visibility around the vehicle, automatically adjusts the ISO sensitivity to effectively prevent blur and minimize graininess, supporting 24/7 parking surveillance even in near-total darkness.

For 24/7 vehicle protection, the 4K T800 supports the 4G Hardwire Kit, enabling remote parking surveillance anywhere and anytime. With upgraded App Live Streaming, users can monitor their vehicle's surroundings in real time. When parked, advanced AI Motion Detection identifies suspicious activity and instantly activates all three cameras. Collision Detection sends real-time alerts to the user's phone when the G-sensor detects impact or abnormal movement. In such events, Buffered Emergency Recording automatically captures the video of the first three minutes of the accident and the video after the accident from the front, rear, and interior —helping to deter theft, prevent insurance fraud, and reduce potential losses.

Beyond its core features, the 4K T800 also includes Wi-Fi 6 (5GHz) for fast downloads up to 40MB/s, support for up to 512GB external storage, and a Supercapacitor that ensures footage is safely saved during emergency moments, enhancing protection for both users and their vehicles.

70mai 4K T800, The INDUSTRY'S FIRST 3-CHANNEL Dash Cam with 4K Front and Rear Recording, is now live on Kickstarter. Combining cutting-edge innovation with practical protection, the 4K T800 offers 24/7, 360° coverage—designed to be your family's co-pilot and safety guardian. Back us today to be among the first to experience the future of driving security.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711584/image.jpg