70% of Brits face regular takeaway fails - now consumers can get a free Thai fakeaway thanks to Gemma Collins and Kitchen Joy this February
06 Feb, 2025, 10:32 GMT
- Brits are reaching breaking point with subpar takeaways, with 25% feeling deeply disappointed and 23% extremely frustrated when their order falls short
- Fridays - Sundays are the UK's top takeaway days, but with 7 in 10 (70%) Brits facing order fails*, the weekend treat doesn't always go to plan
- Kitchen Joy and Gemma Collins launch the #FixMyOrder Hotline, letting takeaway fail victims claim a free Kitchen Joy this February: 07400 050962
RRP £2.75 (£2 With Tesco Clubcard until 17/02/2025)
LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeaways are a staple for millions of Brits, but they don't always hit the spot as 70%* have faced a 'takeaway fail,' from cold or soggy food to missing orders. With the average delivery costing £21, half of UK consumers say it's not worth it. That's why Kitchen Joy, the authentic Thai ready-meal brand, is stepping in. Teaming up with TV icon Gemma Collins, they're launching the #FixMyOrder hotline and giving away 5,000 FREE Thai Fakeaway meals this February.
