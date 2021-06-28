7-Year Housing Contract for Orchard & Shipman Renewed

SLOUGH, England, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard & Shipman have been appointed to deliver sub-letting and estate management services on behalf of Pinnacle Group as part of its contract to deliver the Defence Infrastructure Organisation's (DIO) National Accommodation Management Service (NAMS). This service supports the DIO to reduce its long-term operational costs by efficiently letting surplus accommodation to private tenants including military veterans.

As Pinnacle's delivery partner, Orchard & Shipman announced today that for a 7-year contract period they will continue to be responsible for lettings and management to over 1500 DIO-owned properties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. This reflects the success of Orchard & Shipman's existing provision of these services since 2016.

The Orchard & Shipman operating model which has underpinned this service success divides the country into 124 site areas overseen by a team of regional property managers. Tenant support and administration is operated through a centralised hub. Tenants include over 100 military veterans.

Said Chris Shipman, Chairman of the Orchard and Shipman Group, "Obviously we are delighted at the renewal of this contract as part of our wider strategic relationship with Pinnacle Group. And the real recognition of the very successful working relationship our property teams have established with this large number and variety of tenants since Orchard & Shipman began providing services in 2016."

The new contract will begin from the spring of 2022 and will be operated on behalf of Pinnacle Group.

http://www.orchard-shipman.com/category/news/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551778/Orchard_Shipman_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Orchard & Shipman