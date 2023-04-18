6th CIIE Holds Global Promo Event Series to Engage More Partners

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2018, the area of its business exhibition increased from 270,000 square meters to 366,000 square meters. Exhibitors at the past five editions launched about 2,000 new products, technologies and services and clinched intended deals worth over $340 billion.

The fifth China International Import Expo was held in Shanghai.

Over the past five years, the CIIE has remained a magnet for companies from countries around the world. German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz, for example, has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years, constantly showcasing its lineup of new car models at the expo. According to Hubertus Troska, a member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Greater China, the CIIE has been a valuable platform for promoting international exchanges and a source of development opportunities.

As a significant part of the annual CIIE, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum also plays a vital role in enhancing more open and equitable global development.The fifth Hongqiao Forum was focused on setting international economic and trade rules as a benchmark and saw participants discussing topics including the building of pilot free trade zones, China-Singapore digital trade cooperation, opening-up of the service sector, as well as digital infrastructure construction and cross-border data flow.

The sixth edition of the CIIE will be held offline in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. Many CEOs of industry giants have confirmed that they will attend the 6th expo in person. Notably, the physical country exhibition will also make its return this year.

The CIIE Bureau is launching a series of global promotional events for the sixth CIIE this year. Many companies and agencies have become acquainted with the expo through the promo events and signed up to participate.

Promotional events held in Hong Kong, Macao and Latin America from March to April turned out to be successes. Several enterprises and organizations signed with the CIIE Bureau during the event and looked forward to seizing more market opportunities through the sixth CIIE. More promotional activities will be organized in Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions around the world over the next few months. Stay tuned!

With so many showing interest in attending the expo, exhibition space is quickly running out. Be sure to make the right call and secure your booth at the sixth CIIE before it is too late!

SOURCE CIIE