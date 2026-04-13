6K Additive Hosts Congressman Guy Reschenthaler to Highlight Domestic Production of Critical Refractory Metals

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, Inc. (ASX: 6KA) a leader in the domestic production of high-performance metal powders, welcomed Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14) to its Burgettstown facility. The visit underscored the critical importance of establishing a robust, domestic supply chain for refractory metal powders essential to U.S. national security and clean energy independence.

As global tensions rise and supply chains for critical minerals remain vulnerable, 6K Additive is leveraging its proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma technology to produce high-performance materials such as tungsten, rhenium, tantalum, and niobium/C-103. These refractory metals are vital for high-temperature, high-strength applications, including:

Defense & Aerospace: Hypersonic flight surfaces, missile components, and vehicle armor.

Energy & Infrastructure: Advanced nuclear reactors and high-efficiency power generation.

Strategic Manufacturing: Domestic production of specialized alloys that reduce reliance on foreign adversaries.

"As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am proud to work alongside Pennsylvania manufacturers and suppliers in support of the Department of War," said Reschenthaler. "6K Additive is leading the way in cutting-edge technology while creating family-sustaining jobs for hardworking Pennsylvanians and strengthening our local workforce. Their innovation is helping attract and retain critical talent in our region. From hypersonics to nuclear energy, the materials produced in Burgettstown are keeping America competitive and secure."

"Having Congressman Reschenthaler visit our facility highlights the intersection of Pennsylvania's industrial heritage and the future of American defense technology," said Frank Roberts, CEO of 6K Additive. "Our mission is to ensure that the United States no longer relies on unstable or adversarial foreign sources for the materials that protect our service members and power our grid."

During the tour, Congressman Reschenthaler observed the 6K Additive proprietary process, which can convert solid scrap, turnings, and end-of-life components into premium metal powders used in additive manufacturing. This "circular economy" approach not only secures the supply chain but does so with significantly lower environmental impact than traditional mining and refining methods. Unlike many U.S. powder producers who remain reliant on Chinese supply chains, 6K Additive provides a fully domestic solution that ensures material sovereignty for critical defense and energy applications.

The visit follows a series of strategic milestones for 6K Additive, including major defense-related contracts and the expansion of its Burgettstown plant to meet the growing demand for specialized metal powders in the additive manufacturing sector.

About 6K Additive



6K Additive, Inc. (ASX: 6KA) is a US-based manufacturer and trusted supplier of premium metal powders for additive manufacturing and alloy additions for the aluminum melt industry, all made from sustainable sources. Headquartered in Burgettstown, PA, the Company's manufacturing process produces the highest quality metal powders that are truly spherical, void of porosity and satellites with better unit economics than competing technologies. 6K Additive utilizes proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma system to produce the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of metal powder including a variety of Nickel, Titanium, Copper, and refractory powders that include, Tungsten, Rhenium, Niobium/C-103 and Tantalum. 6K Additive leverages feedstock such as certified turnings, millings, used additive powder, support material and failed builds that provide customers sustainable, domestically sourced metal powder. Visit us at www.6kAdditive.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding 6K Additive's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including 6K Additive's expectations with respect to the financial and operating position or performance of its business, its capital position and future growth. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and contingencies that are subject to change without notice and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of 6K Additive, its directors and management and which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this announcement, including but not limited to, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Replacement Prospectus dated 11 November 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily a guide to future performance. No representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements is disclaimed, and except as required by law or regulation (including ASX Listing Rules), 6K Additive undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 6K Additive also notes that past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Restriction on purchases of CDIs by US persons

6K Additive is incorporated in the US State of Delaware and its CDIs have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Trading of the CDIs on the ASX is not subject to the registration requirements of the US Securities Act in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act and a related "no action" letter issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to the ASX in 2000. As a result, the CDIs are "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the US Securities Act) and may not be sold or otherwise transferred except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. For instance, US persons may purchase CDIs if they are "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs", as defined in and in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the US Securities Act). To enforce the transfer restrictions, the CDIs bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in compliance with the US Securities Act.