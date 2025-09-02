6G Integrated Sensing and Communications Offers Mobile Operators a Unique Chance to Redefine Networks

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) is a key concept being developed for 6G, which transforms cellular networks into radars and allows them to both sense their environment and communicate information about it. Although there are significant technical challenges to bring this to market, it is a concept that can revolutionize mobile networks and allow Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to finally become much more than a data pipe, according to ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm. The commercial opportunities for ISAC are substantial and offer MNOs a chance to get into new markets, parts of which are not served by other technologies or companies.

"ISAC is a unique opportunity for mobile operators to break free of their connectivity legacy," said Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Research Director at ABI Research. "Coupled with network APIs, they can become brokers for location and positioning across their network footprint, helping enterprises locate their assets and protect their locations. Mobile operators cannot afford to ignore ISAC, as it is key for them to continue growing their business. It is the first truly innovative concept discussed for cellular networks since 4G introduced mobile broadband."

In 2025, vendors and mobile operators are conducting live commercial trials to understand the technical and commercial implications of deploying ISAC, while ETSI, 3GPP, and other industry bodies are continuing their standardization efforts. Initial trials in China indicate that there is some commercial interest in sensing, mostly driven by the low-altitude economy, but it is still too early to understand if the new technology makes commercial sense. The challenge is compounded by the fact that a fully capable ISAC radio is not backward compatible with existing 5G infrastructure, meaning that an upgrade could cost upwards of $50,000 to $100,000 per cell site. This may not be something mobile operators are willing to risk at the current stage of the market, but demand and economies of scale will bring prices down while exposing the market to ISAC's capabilities.

ISAC is a unique and challenging opportunity, and vendors are currently investing in R&D and filing for relevant patents. Although it's early, ISAC has the capability to completely redefine the market and upset the long-established dynamics while creating burgeoning new ecosystem. As such, early adopters are starting to assess the technology today, when the interest, hype, and investment around ISAC is just ramping up.

These findings are from ABI Research's Integrated Sensing and Communications: Market Developments & Use Case Analysis report, part of the company's 5G, 6G, and Open RAN research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

