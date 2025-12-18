69-Year-Old Patient from Kazakhstan Reclaims Her Life with a Single Daily Pill Through Precision Oncology

Apollo Athenaa continues to set new benchmarks in precision oncology

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When a 69-year-old Ms. Maya, a spirited grandmother and an avid walker from Kazakhstan, began experiencing persistent breathlessness. A former smoker, she was diagnosed with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Despite undergoing two rounds of chemotherapy locally, her symptoms worsened, prompting the family to travel over 2,500 km to seek advanced care at Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre, New Delhi.

Upon her arrival in India, her medical evaluation revealed the disease had affected both lungs, the pleura, lymph nodes, and the brain. The possibility of neurological complications and the anticipated need for aggressive treatments, including brain radiotherapy or invasive procedures, weighed heavily on the family.

Following a biopsy, her tumour tissue underwent comprehensive genomic profiling. Comprehensive genomic profiling of the tissue biopsy identified an EML4-ALK fusion, an alteration predictive of response to targeted therapy. Instead of chemotherapy or radiotherapy, she was placed on a targeted therapy regimen consisting of a single oral tablet each day.

With excellent tolerance and well-managed biochemical parameters, Ms. Maya's health began to show remarkable improvement within weeks. Her breathlessness reduced significantly, and she started to regain her energy.

Her latest scans indicate an excellent response to treatment across all disease sites, including the brain, achieved without radiotherapy.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Jyoti Wadhwa, Lead, Medical and Precision Oncology at Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre, said, "Ms. Maya's journey is a powerful example of how precision oncology is transforming cancer care. By identifying actionable genetic alterations, we can offer highly effective, personalised treatments that drastically reduce the need for aggressive interventions. Her recovery, achieved through a single targeted pill each day, shows what modern cancer care can accomplish, treatment that is scientifically advanced, less toxic, and deeply compassionate."

Ms. Maya said, "I travelled to Delhi with fear in my heart. But Dr. Jyoti Wadhwa and the team at Apollo Athenaa gave me hope when everything felt uncertain. I never imagined that one pill a day could give me back my breath, my walks, my strength. I feel like I have my life again."

