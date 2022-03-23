62% of UK workforce considering professional move abroad, in remote working era, according to Perkbox's research

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Perkbox, the global benefits and rewards platform, has found that the UK is facing a workforce exodus, as almost two-thirds of UK workers (62%1) would consider moving abroad to work remotely.

What's more, the survey of over 2,000 full-time workers found that a third of those who would consider moving abroad to work remotely (36%) are willing to leave their current job to achieve this. A number of factors are contributing to this desire, with the top three being: worries around the rising cost of living (21%), losing faith in the government and direction of the country (15%), and a desire to pursue a more nomadic lifestyle that blends work, travel and holiday (14%).

Whilst this sentiment simmers amongst the workforce, managers are increasingly beginning to see action being taken on it. Perkbox also surveyed over 500 business leaders across the UK, finding that over a quarter (28%) are already reporting an increase in requests for international working. Furthermore, this research showed that business leaders are supportive of the move, with three-quarters (75%2) trusting their people to work productively from anywhere.

However, as this trend develops, managers must be mindful of the potential friction and stresses growing within teams spread across multiple locations. The research highlighted early warning signs amongst the UK workforce when it comes to working with colleagues based in other countries:

Almost half (48%) will pay closer attention to fully remote colleagues, to check they're remaining productive

57% expect colleagues to work within the same hours they do, no matter the location

A third (34%) expect their employer to pay lower salaries to colleagues based in countries with lower costs of living

50% will raise it with their management if colleagues based abroad are contributing less

With this in mind, it is now essential that HR and business leaders set expectations and create a consistent employee experience, no matter their location.

"A unifying culture across borders will help employees build stronger relationships with their teams and managers," says Gautam Sahgal, CEO, Perkbox. "This type of model is only going to become more mainstream; so the challenge and opportunity for HR teams lies in creating an environment where everyone feels part of a shared purpose or goal, whilst still having their individual requirements acknowledged and catered to."

Perkbox is urging employers to ensure equal access is available – regardless of location – to the same guidance, benefits and rewards. This will ensure employees feel equally informed, supported and appreciated wherever they are – creating confidence in the experience they can expect from employers in all circumstances.

Gautam continues: "It's also crucial to empower managers to reward and recognise team members in any country, even if they're the only team member based in a certain location, so that all can feel equally seen and connected to their organisation whilst enabling values to be upheld globally. And employers shouldn't forget the power of employees feeling seen and heard by fellow employees either. Enabling peer-to-peer recognition will help strengthen culture and mitigate tensions that may arise from remote working."

"In the context of the great resignation, this is now well beyond a nice-to-have. As competition for top talent continues to tighten, and geographical limitations keep diminishing, organisations with a harmonised culture across borders will be in a supremely advantageous position."

About the research

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Perkbox during March 2022. It surveyed 2047 full time UK workers (excluding sole traders) between 07.03.22 – 09.03.22 and 518 respondents in middle management and above in the UK 07.03.2022 – 08.03.2022. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Perkbox

Perkbox is the global benefits and rewards platform that allows companies to care for, connect with and celebrate their employees, no matter where they are and what they want. With over 10 years' experience, Perkbox is trusted by more than 4,500 companies across 51 countries and counting. Its location agnostic platform helps companies with diverse and dispersed workforces harmonise their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) — keeping each employee happy, healthy, and motivated.

[1] Combining those who selected 'Yes' answers when asked: In the context of hybrid / remote working and increased flexibility, would you consider moving abroad to work remotely? Select all that apply

[2] Combining those who selected 'Yes' answers when asked: Do you trust your people to work as productively from an international location? Select all that apply

