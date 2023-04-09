5WPR Continues Expansion of Israel PR Practice Area, Continues to Support Fast-Growing Region

NEW YORK, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the continued expansion of its specialty Israel PR practice area, as the firm remains one of the leading providers of PR services in the U.S. for Israeli companies, including major Israeli technology companies. Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian, is spending much of April in Israel meeting with business leaders and tech entrepreneurs as part of one of his regular visits.

5W has executed groundbreaking PR and digital media campaigns for many Israeli clients, including SodaStream, HiBob, Cheq, Hour One, Perion, 888 Holdings, Supermeat, Skai, XL Media, Ultra Global, MCE Systems, JVP, SparkBeyond, SOSA, Kryon, BioCatch, Ubimo, and many more.

"At a time when U.S.-based companies are hesitant, 5W is doubling down on working with established and emerging Israeli brands, and continuing to expand our client partnerships," said Torossian. "Our work garners international attention as Israel drives innovation in the global technology sector. These brands benefit from tapping into our experienced teams who have developed highly specialized campaigns that elevate brand images and guide them through their U.S. expansion."

5W's team of experts has developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from launching products and developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, and IPOs, to building layered programs and social media strategies that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

