5th CoinGeek Conference Heads to London's Old Billingsgate on February 20-21

Major event advances Bitcoin SV blockchain

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having taken place in Hong Kong, Toronto and Seoul, the CoinGeek band wagon rolls back into London for the second time as they highlight to businesses, developers, media and investors how the fastest-ever growing blockchain, Bitcoin SV (BSV), can provide real life solutions, right now.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) application development has exploded globally, including across Europe, to take advantage of BSV's greater data capacity and very low-fee, micropayments capabilities. Growing usage has led BSV's average block sizes and average transaction per block count to regularly surpass BTC. BSV is also the only project that adheres to the original design of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In short, BSV is Bitcoin.

The last CoinGeek Conference (Seoul, October 2019) saw the announcement about launch of Korean mobile music content service BUSKON built on the BSV blockchain by ONEStore, the second largest mobile app store in South Korea. At CoinGeek Seoul, U.S. gaming technology Bitboss unveiled its hardware device and system that changes how gambles use and store casino credits, using BSV or BSV tokens with digital wallets on player mobile phones. Additional highlights from the Korea event were Pixel Wallet's plans for a new identity management system built on the BSV blockchain, and presentation about sCrypt – a high-level smart contract language for BSV.

A full roster of speakers for London will be announced shortly but will include Bitcoin creator and Chief Scientist at blockchain technology company nChain, Dr Craig S. Wright, and the Founding President of Bitcoin Association, Jimmy Nguyen. Tickets are on sale now and for media accreditation please contact ed@pownall.eu or here for venue details.

SOURCE CoinGeek