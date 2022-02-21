5G IoT Market size worth $ 111.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 72.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Factors such as High speed, low latency, large bandwidth, of 5G network, increasing application of AR/VR, and AI, autonomous vehicles, and other factors, 5G is expected to boost the 5G IoT Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "5G IoT Market" By Component (Hardware, Platform, Connectivity), By Network Type (5G Standalone (SA), 5G Non-standalone (NSA)), By End-User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 5G IoT Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 111.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 72.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Global 5G IoT Market Overview

Rising demand for IoT connected devices, more adoption of mobile broadband as well as a growing device-to-device communication, and swift innovation virtualization in the networking domain is driving the growth of the 5G Technology Market. 5G gives techniques like network function virtualization and network slicing that help in providing customer-specific networks. Furthermore, 5g network can offer customized infrastructure for IoT applications to boost the efficiency of the industry for example industry 4.0 fully depends upon robotics and moving robots to increase the efficiency of the plant.

By the adoption of 5g connected devices can use a network line with a high wireless data transfer that offers real-time information. Moreover, increasing demand for high reliability and low latency networks, growing technological advancements, and rising demand for 5G Technology in the logistic industry is providing growth opportunities to the market. For instance, the concept of the vehicle to anything, communication has paved the way for connected vehicles and autonomous driving. The low latency capabilities of 5g are uplifting its demand across the mandatory applications and one of the major applications can be telemedicine where hospitals and healthcare providers can access real-time data without any delay.

In addition, high spectrum prices and the threat of cyber-attacks can hamper the growth of the market. The chances of cyber-attacks are likely to increase with 5G Technology. The growing connected devices and machines will lead to a rise in security threats and attackers can take the benefit of this security gap which can adversely affect the growth of the market.

Key Developments

In January 2021 , AT&T launched its 5G+ services in certain popular areas and venues across Tampa , such as Raymond James Stadium, Channel District, and Tampa International Airport in the US.

, AT&T launched its 5G+ services in certain popular areas and venues across , such as Raymond James Stadium, Channel District, and International Airport in the US. In November 2021 , CMIoT is a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Group, introduced IoT OS called OneOS that supports 5G network standards. It has features such as low energy consumption, cross-platform, scalable, and high safety.

, CMIoT is a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Group, introduced IoT OS called OneOS that supports 5G network standards. It has features such as low energy consumption, cross-platform, scalable, and high safety. In February 2021 , Verizon partnered with Zyter, one of the leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform providers, to aid sports and entertainment venues with 5G experiences.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Telefonica, SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, China Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Orange S.A among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 5G IoT Market On the basis of Component, Network Type, End-User, and Geography.

5G IoT Market, By Component

Hardware



Platform



Connectivity



Services

5G IoT Market, By Network Type

5G Standalone (SA)



5G Non-standalone (NSA)

5G IoT Market, By End User

Manufacturing



Healthcare



Energy and Utilities



Automotive and Transportation



Supply Chain and Logistics



Government and Public Safety



Agriculture



Others End User

5G IoT Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research