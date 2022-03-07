5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $83.62 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 45.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections drive the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna System), Network Technology (Software Defined Networking, Network Chipset Type Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, and Fog Computing), Chipset Type (Application Specific Integrated Circuit, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit, mmWave Integrated Circuit, and Field Programmable Gate Array), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global 5G infrastructure industry was estimated at $2.06 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $83.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections drive the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. On the other hand, high initial investment impedes the growth to some extent. However, high demand from Asia-Pacific especially in the consumer electronics and industrial automation segments is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 326 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5196

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to postponement of a number of industrial projects that call for 5G infrastructure, especially during the initial period. This factor impacted the global 5G infrastructure market negatively.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The Macro Cell Segment to Dominate By 2030

Based on communication infrastructure, the macro cell segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global 5G infrastructure market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. This is due to the fact that with the emergence of 5G, macro cell is expected to play a crucial role to efficiently deliver high-speed broadband and numerous other low latency applications. The Radio Access Network (RAN) segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 49.0% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that RAN components include base station and antennas that cover a particular region as per their capacity.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on 5G Infrastructure Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5196?reqfor=covid

The Mobile Edge Computing Segment to Maintain the Dominant Share

Based on network technology, the mobile edge computing segment held more than two-thirds of the global 5G infrastructure market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 48.3% from 2020 to 2030. This is because MEC is a network architecture that allows IT and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the cellular network. In addition, it is also designed to be incorporated at cellular base stations giving high deployment of applications and other customer services.

Asia-Pacific, Followed By Europe and North America, Garnered the Major Share in 2020

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the major share in 2020, generating around one-third of the global 5G infrastructure market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 47.7% by 2030. Rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific and upcoming long-term investments in smart technologies drive the growth of the market.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5196

Key Players in the Industry

AT&T

Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.

Ericsson

Intel Corporation

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Verizon

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Estimated to Reach $42.70 Billion By 2027

5G Chipset Market Projected to Attain $92.05 Billion By 2030

Wearable Computing Market Expected to Garner $213.55 Billion By 2030

Wireless Testing Market Projected to Reach $16.80 Billion By 2028

Massive MIMO Market Anticipated to Attain $15.79 Billion By 2027

Radio Access Network Market Expected to Reach $44.78 Billion By 2026

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Estimated to Attain $3.88 Billion By 2027

Video Surveillance Market Anticipated to Grow $144.85 Billion By 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

5G Small Cell Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

5G mmWave Technology Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research