5G Infrastructure Market size to grow by USD 95.89 billion from 2023 to 2030; Demand for improving the internet speed & bandwidth to boost the market growth - Facts & Factor

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global 5G infrastructure market size was evaluated at $9.2 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $95.89 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 35% between 2023 and 2030.

5G Infrastructure Market: Overview

5G infrastructure is referred to as a network of small & macro-base stations possessing edge computing capabilities. Moreover, it comprises standalone 5G infrastructures, which have their cloud network connecting 5G new radio technology and non-standalone infrastructure.

Key components of 5G infrastructure include RAN towers and 5G small cell infrastructure. Furthermore, 5G infrastructure provides low latency coverage for big data streams powering IoT equipment and semi-autonomous vehicles.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global 5G infrastructure market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 35% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global 5G infrastructure market size was evaluated at nearly $9.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $95.89 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the massive demand for improved bandwidth connectivity along with a need for low latency for critical applications including drone connection and vehicle-to-everything.

Based on the component, the hardware segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of spectrum, the mmWave segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over 2023-2030.

Based on the network infrastructure, the non-standalone segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, the enterprise segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Hardware and Services), By Spectrum (Sub-6 GHz and mmWave), By Network Architecture (Standalone and Non-Standalone), By Vertical (Residential, Smart City, Enterprise, Industrial, Energy & Utility, Transportation & Logistics, Public Safety & Defense, Healthcare, Retail, and Farming), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Growth Drivers

Demand for improving the internet speed & bandwidth to drive the global market surge.

The growing need for improving operational efficiency and reducing processing costs will steer the growth of the 5G infrastructure market globally. Massive demand for improved bandwidth connectivity along with a need for low latency for critical applications including drone connection and vehicle-to-everything will boost the global market trends.

Furthermore, 5G infrastructure is predicted to improve the end-user experience with respect to virtual reality gaming, ultra-high-definition video, AR gaming, and seamless video calling. Apart from this, the healthcare sector in developed countries has highlighted the significance of remote diagnostics for patients and this has led to demand for seamless internet connectivity, thereby driving the expansion of the global market.

Furthermore, as per the GSMA, 5G networks have acquired nearly 50% of urban coverage in their deployment trials in India and China. The move will contribute notably towards the growth of the 5G infrastructure market across the globe.

Reportedly, in December 2022, Telefonica and Nokia combined sub-6 GHz frequencies in trials conducted on 5G standalone applications. Such moves will contribute notably towards the growth of the market across the globe.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

The global 5G infrastructure market is sectored into the component, spectrum, network architecture, vertical, and region.

In terms of components, the global 5G infrastructure market is sectored into hardware and services segments. Furthermore, the hardware segment, which accrued more than 48% of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to maintain its segmental dominion in the projected timespan. The segmental growth in the forecasting years can be subject to the installation of 5G RAN along with base stations. The surging trend of installing centralized RAN is increasing significantly among the network solutions providers for reducing infrastructural costs, thereby driving segmental growth.

Spectrum-wise, the 5G Infrastructure industry across the globe is divided into Sub-6 GHz and mmWave segments. Moreover, the mmWave segment, which gathered a major share of the global industry in 2022, is forecast to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeframe.

The growth of the segment over 2023-2030 can be owing to high-band frequencies of mmWave that will provide improved bandwidth capacity having low latency. For instance, the federal communication commission launched a large number of mmWave frequencies with a view of providing low-latency connections for self-driven vehicles.

On the basis of the network architecture, the global 5G infrastructure market is divided into standalone and non-standalone segments. Moreover, the non-standalone segment, which accumulated the largest share of the global market revenue in 2022, is forecast to dominate the network architecture segment over the forecast timeframe.

The growth of the segment over 2023-2030 can be owing to the large-scale rolling out of non-standalone networks across the globe. For instance, AT&T and China Mobile Limited have installed a 5G non-standalone network for AR & VR gaming and UHD videos for improving seamless streaming.

Based on the vertical, the global 5G infrastructure industry is divided into residential, smart city, enterprise, industrial, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, public safety & defense, healthcare, retail, and farming segments. Moreover, the enterprise segment, which gathered the highest share of the global market revenue in 2022, is forecast to lead the vertical segment over the forecast timespan. The growth of the segment over 2023-2030 can be subject to humongous demand for fast bandwidth for non-stop connectivity during cloud computation.

Recent Developments:

In the first half of 2022, T-Mobile U.S., Inc., a U.S.-based wireless network operator, and Crown Castle, a real estate investment firm based in the U.S., signed a twelve-year agreement for aiding the former's 5G network across the U.S. The move is anticipated to embellish the expansion of the 5G infrastructure market in the U.S. in the coming years.

T-Mobile U.S., Inc., a U.S.-based wireless network operator, and Crown Castle, a real estate investment firm based in the U.S., signed a twelve-year agreement for aiding the former's 5G network across the U.S. The move is anticipated to embellish the expansion of the 5G infrastructure market in the U.S. in the coming years. In the second half of 2022 , Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a Sweden -based networking & telecommunications firm, and Becker Mining Systems AG, a supplier of mining tools, joined hands for exploring smart mining methods with the help of 5G network facilities. The move will embellish the market growth trends in Europe .

, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a -based networking & telecommunications firm, and Becker Mining Systems AG, a supplier of mining tools, joined hands for exploring smart mining methods with the help of 5G network facilities. The move will embellish the market growth trends in . In the third quarter of 2022, Nokia declared that it entered into a strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel for installing a 5G radio access network. The strategic initiative will expand the scope of growth of the 5G infrastructure business in India and across the globe.

List of Key Players in 5G Infrastructure Market:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ceragon

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

JMA Wireless

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Altiostar

Cisco Systems Inc.

Casa Systems

Mavenir

NEC Corporation

CommScope Inc.

Parallel Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Airspan Networks

Aviat Networks Inc.

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for 5G Infrastructure Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the 5G Infrastructure Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the 5G Infrastructure Market Industry?

What segments does the 5G Infrastructure Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the 5G Infrastructure Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 9.2 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 95.89 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 35% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Component, Spectrum, End-Use Industry, Vertical, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ceragon, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, JMA Wireless, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Altiostar, Cisco Systems Inc., Casa Systems, Mavenir, NEC Corporation, CommScope Inc., Parallel Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Airspan Networks, Aviat Networks Inc., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/5g-infrastructure-market

Regional Dominance:

North American 5G Infrastructure market to establish a dominant status over the forecast timeline.

North America, which garnered more than three-fourths of the global 5G Infrastructure market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record lucrative growth during the projected timespan. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be subject to the large-scale acceptance of advanced technologies such as IoT, smart wearable technologies, and self-driven cars in the U.S.

In addition to this, reliable and rapid connectivity is required for these tools offered by 5G infrastructure, thereby driving the regional market trends. Additionally, the presence of giant firms offering strong 5G infrastructure will amass massive revenue for the regional market in the coming decade.

Furthermore, the 5G Infrastructure industry in the Asia-Pacific zone is predicted to record the highest CAGR in the anticipated timeframe. The factors that are likely to impact the growth of the regional industry are an increase in the installation of 5G new radio infrastructure by key communication service providers by firms such as China Mobile Limited, NTT Docomo Inc., and KT Corporation.

Apart from this, governments in the countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China are trying to launch sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies to fulfilling the demand for high-speed data connectivity.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market is segmented as follows:

5G Infrastructure Market: By Component Outlook (2023-2030)

Hardware

Services

5G Infrastructure Market: By Spectrum Outlook (2023-2030)

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

5G Infrastructure Market: By End-Use Industry Outlook (2023-2030)

Standalone

Non-Standalone

5G Infrastructure Market: By Vertical Outlook (2023-2030)

Residential

Smart City

Enterprise

Industrial

Energy & Utility

Transportation & Logistics

Public Safety & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Farming

5G Infrastructure Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

