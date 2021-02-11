5G Industrial IOT Market worth $15.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "5G Industrial IOT Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Organization Size, Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization), End User (Process Industries and Discrete Industries) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 79.1% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the 5G Industrial IOT Market include growth in data traffic due to increasing number of IoT devices across manufacturing industries, increasing demand for high reliability and low latency networks in manufacturing industries, growth in number of M2M connections across manufacturing industries, and rising need of preventive maintenance for critical equipment.

Based on component, the solutions segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

With the advanced networking technology, the 5G industrial IoT solutions benefit manufacturing organizations in several ways, such as the ability to view the status of assets at any time, faster service response from dealers, and effectively monitoring, predicting, and controlling process variability. Organizations across the manufacturing vertical are adopting 5G industrial IoT solutions, as these solutions enable them to monitor their assets and increase operational efficiency. Maintenance, repair, and operations of assets are of the utmost importance in any asset-intensive industry. The key objective is to maximize the RoI of the current asset base as well as to reduce the cost. The 5G industrial IoT solution enables organizations to track assets and receive notifications when the maintenance of assets is due. It helps enterprises perform regular maintenance, thereby increasing the productivity of assets.

Based on services, the professional services segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Professional services support businesses of all size and across the manufacturing vertical. Vendors offering professional services assess the expense and design of the solution for streamlining communication and improving the efficiency of the network. Professional services enable enterprises to deliver short-term and long-term savings. They help enterprises create a highly available, secure, and superior network environment that supports enterprise growth while accommodating the convergence of voice and data systems and traffic. The professional services segment involves functions, such as network testing, network planning, network optimization, orchestration, integration and deployment, support and maintenance, and consulting.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Large enterprises are witnessing an increased need to deploy 5G industrial IoT solutions and services to efficiently manage their large number of assets spread across geographies. The adoption of 5G industrial IoT solutions and services in large enterprises is much high as compared to SMEs. The high adoption is due to the affordability and high economies of scale of large enterprises that enable organizations to leverage 5G industrial solutions and services. The market being at the nascent stage, several big firms are launching 5G modules by having partnerships with telecom operators to deploy services at a faster pace.

Based on application, the asset tracking and management segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Asset tracking and management is instrumental in managing physical assets and the performance of equipment on the manufacturing floor. The protection of physical assets, such as plants, machinery, and fleet, is the backbone of manufacturing operations. As a huge number of assets need to be tracked in manufacturing operations, strong and reliable connectivity is required to ensure the efficiency of the process; here, 5G comes into picture. The 5G technology is expected to expand opportunities in manufacturing industries through monitoring, tracking, and automation capabilities on a large scale. The technology will reduce costs, improve efficiency, and provide real-time for performing asset tracking. Asset management and tracking enabled with 5G technologies has the potential to be the next-generation of asset management providing benefits, such as optimization of manufacturing practices, timely prediction for asset maintenance, and improved and enhanced workforce safety.

Based on end user, the discrete industries segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The discrete industries are concerned with the manufacturing and production of distinct units, such as automobiles, furniture, toys, smartphones, and airplanes. The growth of IoT is leading to improvements in discrete industries. In discrete industries, IoT-enabled smart connected products provide a way to increase product functionality and generate additional value for customers. The 5G technology increases the overall bandwidth and allows a massive amount of IoT devices to connect, thus helping discrete manufacturers increase their productivity. 5G industrial IoT solutions are expected to increase the operational efficiency of the discrete manufacturing process by offering higher connectivity among IoT devices.

APAC to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

APAC, being an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and expected to record the highest market size and CAGR during the forecast period. It is a diversified region that includes a wide range of countries moving toward digital transformation. The region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technology, due to its size, diversity, and the strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices. Such a huge number of connected devices requires high-speed and low latency networks, such as 5G. China, Australia, Japan, and South Korea are the prime APAC countries that have started several 5G-related activities. Asian telecom service providers, vendors, and government firms are determined to take the lead in 5G R&D. The region is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in manufacturing industries.

Major vendors operating in the 5G Industrial IOT Market include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Qualcomm), Ericsson (Ericsson), Nokia (Nokia), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Cisco Systems (Cisco), AT&T (AT&T), IBM Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Siemens AG (Siemens), Verizon (Verizon), Sierra Wireless (Sierra Wireless), Telefónica S.A. (Telefónica), China Mobile Limited (China Mobile), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China Unicom), Vodafone (Vodafone), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), ASOCS (ASOCS), T-Mobile USA, INC (T-Mobile), TELUS (TELUS), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell), Intel Corporation (Intel), Bosch.IO GmbH (Bosch.IO), Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom), Telit (Telit), Thales Group (Thales), IDEMIA (IDEMIA), KT Corporation (KT), ABB (ABB), and NTT Data Corporation (NTT Data).

