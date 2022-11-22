5G Fixed Wireless Access Market to Surpass US$ 121 Billion by 2032 Amid Increased Adoption of Connected Devices

5G Fixed Wireless Access to Witness a Boom in Industrial & Government Sectors as Integration of Automated Services Grows

In its latest report, Fact.MR presents an elaborate analysis of various factors influencing the global 5G fixed wireless access market, including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends. It further delves deeper into key observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments, including offering, operating frequency, demography, application and regions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G fixed wireless access market is estimated to reach US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022. Sales are anticipated to surpass US$ 121 Billion, registering growth at a staggering 43.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Increasing usage of connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, and smart devices in numerous applications such as distant learning, autonomous driving, multi-user gaming, video conferencing, and live streaming, as well as telemedicine and augmented reality, is predicted to drive the need for fixed wireless connection solutions for 5G to achieve wider coverage.

5G network software can provide adequate capacity to increase data traffic. In comparison to 3G and 4G networks, it offers high-speed data services with 10 to 100 times higher bandwidth. Therefore, the market for 5G fixed wireless connectivity is anticipated to rise at a whopping rate on the back of rising demand for high-speed internet services.

The improved network capabilities of 5G, such as ultra-low lag and greater data processing to enable connectivity services that were previously impossible with 4G technology, will be the primary driver of this astonishing expansion.

Regionally, North America 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to account for lion's share during the forecast period. Growth is attributed to surging demand for high-speed Internet access along with increased spending on fixed wireless connections.

Sales in the U.S. 5G fixed wireless access market are anticipated to reach US$ 43.2 Billion by 2032. Demand in the country is anticipated to surge as the government in U.S. is improving the funding and efforts to provide high-speed internet at an affordable rate. Further, presence of leading internet providers in the U.S. such as AT&T, and others will drive the demand.

Key Takeaways:

By demography, the semi-urban segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% from 2022 to 2032.

China 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to register double-digit growth at 42.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

5G fixed wireless access market is expected to register double-digit growth at CAGR over the forecast period. 5G fixed wireless access market in Japan is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the 5G fixed wireless access market, with the U.S. witnessing growth at 43.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

is expected to dominate the 5G fixed wireless access market, with the U.S. witnessing growth at 43.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 Based on operating frequency, the sub-6 GHz category is anticipated to dominate the market.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for broadband services will propel the market for 5G fixed wireless access and operations.

Rapid advancements in wireless communication and increasing 5G usage are anticipated to boost expansion throughout the forecast period.

Integration of artificial intelligence and internet of things has resulted in greater usage of high-speed internet across diverse industries, propelling demand.

Restraints:

High installation and infrastructure cost and possible reduction of revenue in telecommunication companies might limit the demand.

Delayed decisions on spectrum standardization are expected to stymie market expansion throughout the evaluation period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market are focusing on product launches to expand their product portfolio. They are also engaging in several inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. As per the study, due to the presence of numerous key players, the market is predicted to be extremely competitive.

Meanwhile, some of the players are forming alliances and launching new initiatives to gain competitive edge. Some of the recent developments are given as follows:

In January 2020 , Inseego Corp, a pioneer in 5G products and intelligent Internet of things (IoT) device-to-cloud services, is increasing its market leadership with a comprehensive portfolio of new second-generation 5G devices based on Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM X55 5G modem. At CES, Inseego will provide private briefings to showcase its new 5G range of industrial IoT, fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband product lines.

Inseego Corp, a pioneer in 5G products and intelligent Internet of things (IoT) device-to-cloud services, is increasing its market leadership with a comprehensive portfolio of new second-generation 5G devices based on Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM X55 5G modem. At CES, Inseego will provide private briefings to showcase its new 5G range of industrial IoT, fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband product lines. In February 2020 , Huawei's latest 5G digital indoor system (DIS) series devices will be unveiled at the upcoming Huawei Products and Solutions Launch Conference in London . This line of products enables adaptability to a wide range of interior applications, from large capacity to medium-low traffic and small and medium businesses (SMEs). In order to give operators further help as they pursue the building of 5G indoor networks, a solution for sharing ultra-wideband networks will also be introduced.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ericsson

Mimosa Networks, Inc.

Complete list available upon request*

More Valuable Insights on 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global 5G fixed wireless access market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of 5G fixed wireless access through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Offering:

Hardware

Services

By Operating Frequency:

SUB-6 GHz 5G

24 GHz-39 GHz 5G

Above 39 GHz 5G

By Demography:

5G FWA in Urban Demography

5G FWA in Semi-Urban Demography

5G FWA in Rural Demography

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Key Questions Covered in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Report

What is the projected value of the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2022?

At what rate will the global 5G fixed wireless access market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the 5G fixed wireless access market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global 5G fixed wireless access market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the 5G fixed wireless access market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the 5G fixed wireless access market during the forecast period?

