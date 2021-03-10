5G, AI, AR, and the IoT Among Key Technologies to Play Pivotal Role in Post-Pandemic Landscape

ABI Research's Transformational Technology Summit will provide 4 days of unrivaled insight into the technologies that are reshaping the post-COVID world

OYSTER BAY, New York, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over these next few months, the post-pandemic landscape will begin to take shape. Technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), IoT, and those enabling smart cities and the smart home will play pivotal roles in reshaping businesses, verticals, and economies around the world. Since technology providers, partners, and end users are all asking, "What comes next?" global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research is pleased to announce its four-day online Transformational Technology Summit, where attendees will gain an understanding of the challenges at hand, devise strategies for success, and get actionable advice they need to make winning business decisions.

Never has digital technology been so important to the fortunes of any organization. "COVID 19 has been a powerful catalyst for digital transformation in many industries. It has shortened the innovation and implementation horizon significantly for many key technology investments. ABI Research's Summit brings together key influencers to outline, discuss, and plot which technologies in which market segments are likely to be most successful and how organizations can take advantage of these new opportunities in challenging times," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

Ubisense's Jon Heathcote, u-blox's Sylvia Lu, Qorvo's Mickael Viot, Edge Impulse's Zach Shelby, Intel's Rajesh Gadiyar, and Deutsche Telekom's Jens Olejak are just a few of the many panel experts joining ABI Research Analysts. A full list of our panel members can be found on the agenda, here.

The Summit is packed with presentations and panel discussions covering the most critical aspects of the technology ecosystem and is organized into five core tracks:

5G Ecosystem: ABI Research Analysts and expert guests will discuss topics including how LEO,MEO, and GEO satellites can augment mobile networks, how 5G is transforming the mobile devices value and supply chain, hyperscalers and 5G, how AI is revolutionizing the telecoms market, and 5G and the future of industrial.

Enabling Technologies: Presentations and discussions will include the future of RTLS, the blossoming of the edge AI ecosystem, securing digital identities in an IoT world, and the horizontal AR market's challenges and opportunities.

IoT: The IoT panel discussions and immersive webinars will take a deep dive into IoT data-enabled services, the technologies driving the innovation for a profitable massive IoT, and the LPWA battle royale.

Verticals & Markets: Important post-pandemic topics include planning the city of the future, smart home edge analytics, rebuilding a stronger automotive market, and the end-to-end vaccine supply chain.

APAC Track: ABI Research Analysts and special guests zero in on tech in the Asia-Pacific with discussions covering 5G deployment strategies for fixed wireless access in Asia and visions of smart city upgrades in Asia.

For more information, and to register for ABI Research's online Transformative Technologies Summit go to https://summit.abiresearch.com/summit/transformational-technology/ . The detailed agenda can be found here. Please feel free to share the Summit link with your readers. Members of the press are welcome to register and attend any or all sessions.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

